Bill Gates has stepped down from the board of Microsoft but will continue to serve as Technology Advisor to CEO Satya Nadella and other leaders in the company.

According to the tech company, Gates will now focus more time on his foundation - Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

With Gates’ departure, the Board now consists of 12 members.

Over the years, Gates has committed more to his foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Through the foundation, he has spent most of his fortune through the Giving Pledge, which they launched in 2010.

Microsoft Corp. said Gates will continue to serve as Technology Advisor to CEO Satya Nadella and other leaders in the company.

On June 27, 2008, Gates transitioned out of a day-to-day role in the company to spend more time on his work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He served as Microsoft’s chairman of the board until February 4, 2014.

“It’s been a tremendous honour and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years. Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratizing force of software and a passion to solve society’s most pressing challenges. And Microsoft and the world are better for it. The board has benefited from Bill’s leadership and vision. And Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill’s ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward. I am grateful for Bill’s friendship and look forward to continuing to work alongside him to realize our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

“On behalf of our shareholders and the Board, I want to express my deep appreciation to Bill for all his contributions to Microsoft. As a member of the Board, he challenged us to think big and then think even bigger. He leaves an enduring legacy of curiosity and insight that serves as an inspiration for us all,” said John W. Thompson, Microsoft independent board chair.

