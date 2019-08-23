The eighth edition of the largest international gathering of African private sector decision-makers and financiers will bring together more than 1,800 participants in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

As the ACfTA has just entered its operational phase, economic integration and the conditions for its success will be at the heart of the discussions.

The 8th edition of the AFRICA CEO FORUM will be held on 9 and 10 March 2020 in Abidjan.

Africa CEO Forum is an annual gathering for the African private sector and business leaders to lend a voice in the major debates around the transformation of African economies.

“With the entry of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) into its operational phase on 7 July, Africa has embarked on an ambitious process of economic integration. In alignment with our mission, the AFRICA CEO FORUM will offer concrete and innovative solutions to help the private sector assume its role as the engine of African growth. Our ability to mobilise leaders at the highest level makes the AFRICA CEO FORUM the platform of choice for public-private dialogue, which is essential to enable our continent to achieve balanced economic development,” says Amir Ben Yahmed, President of the AFRICA CEO FORUM.

The forum is organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group. It hosts Women in Business Annual Leadership Meeting dedicated to women leaders, and in 2019 launched the Africa CEO Network, an influential network of business leaders in Africa.