The AFRICA CEO FORUM launches the AFRICA CEO NETWORK, the first network of influential business leaders in Africa.

Toyin Sanni, CEO of Emerging Africa Capital Group and Maher Jarmakani CEO of Jagal will represent the AFRICA CEO NETWORK in Lagos.

Nigerian investment banker, Toyin Sanni and self-made industrial entrepreneur, Maher Jarmakani, have been appointed to lead AFRICA CEO NETWORK, the first community of influential business leaders on the continent.

In a statement made available to Business Insider SSA by Pulse on Monday, the Africa CEO Forum said Toyin Sanni, the CEO of Emerging Africa Capital Group and Maher Jarmakani, CEO of Jagal, will co-build CEO network events in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the duo will represent the AFRICA CEO NETWORK in Lagos which “will mark the life of the hub around key themes for local and regional economic development and work towards the network's growth by participating in the recruitment of new members.”

The maiden event of the Lagos hub will take place next June 27 where experts will share insights about possible solutions that can be implemented to tackle Nigeria's power deficit, the statement adds.

The AFRICA CEO NETWORK aims to strengthen networking among influential decision-makers in Africa via a digital platform and regular regional networking events. It is present in all four corners of the continent including Abidjan, Casablanca, Lagos, Nairobi, Kinshasa, Accra, Addis Ababa, Douala, Dakar, Johannesburg.

Since 2012, the AFRICA CEO FORUM has brought together more than 5000 business leaders, investors and high-level policymakers from across the continent and around the world. This year, the AFRICA CEO FORUM is taking it further still by launching the AFRICA CEO NETWORK, the first community of influential business leaders on the continent.

It is also at the forefront of the implementation of the Free Trade Area (AfCTA) reinforcing regional integration by promoting business relationships between decision-makers from every part of the continent.