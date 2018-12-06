A woman is suing Hilton for $100 million, accusing a person of filming her in the shower and posting the video to pornographic sites (HLT)

news

A woman is suing Hilton Worldwide for $100 million, claiming that she was filmed in the shower during her stay at one of its hotels in Albany, New York.

The plaintiff says she was then blackmailed by the suspected filmer, who allegedly posted the video to several pornographic sites and sent it to her friends and coworkers.

In a lawsuit filed on Friday, the plaintiff said she believed the person must have been an employee at the hotel as they knew her personal details.

In a lawsuit filed in Fairfax County Circuit Court on Friday, the plaintiff — identified as "Jane Doe" — claims that she was filmed by an unknown person while staying at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Albany in 2015.

She said she did not become aware of this until September of this year, when she received an anonymous email with a link to the video, which she said had been posted to a pornography site.

"I click on it and I see my face and profile in a bathroom and I start screaming," Doe told Good Morning America on Tuesday. "I just immediately started screaming. It was devastating on kind of a cellular level because I didn't know. ... I had no clue, I had no context for this."

In the lawsuit, Doe said that she then received several more emails from the person, who threatened to expose the video and her identity unless she sent nude videos of herself to them.

"I'm a perv. I don't hurt anyone. I like to watch," the person wrote in an email, according to the court filing. "No need to worry about me. I just like to watch and then I move on to the next."

In another email: "Promise me my own show. That's the hottest. No need to show your face. Then I disappear and remove the videos forever before they get copied on every website."

Minutes later, the video was posted to PornHub.com, court documents said.

The person then allegedly went on to send the video to Doe's friend and colleagues from an email address that was in her name. The person later demanded money and said that if Doe did not pay, it would be sent to more people, according to the filing.

"It was just absolutely traumatizing because these are people I went to law school with," she told Good Morning America. "They're friends, they're coworkers. And they were sent a link to what looks like an email I sent."

The video was subsequently posted on several more pornographic sites, according to the court filing.

Doe is now suing the Hilton Worldwide for $100 million. A spokesperson for Hilton did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment, but told The Associated Press that it will support the Albany hotel's management team as they investigate.

