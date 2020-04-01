In the last few weeks, we have seen companies attempt to adjust to new working realities as their staff began work from home. While this measure is necessary in order to contain the outbreak, it does not have to be a setback for your company. With proper planning, you can still enable productivity within your organisation.

Here is a helpful guide created by Jobberman to help businesses smoothly continue with recruitment plans despite the mobility restrictions being enforced and still maintain an effective process while at it.

Start With a Trusted Online Talent Pool

You can save time in finding potential hires by conveniently sourcing the best talent with a trusted online recruitment platform like Jobberman. With access to over 5 million profiles and a tested matching system, Jobberman helps you discover the right candidates as conveniently and quickly as you require.

Assess Applicants Using an Online Skills Assessments Product

Along with screening submitted Curriculum Vitaes and cover letters, you can further assess your applicants with the Jobberman Skills Assessments product. It is a pre-employment test that evaluates an applicant’s professional abilities based on their demonstrated competence rather than what simply appears on paper.

Conduct a Phone and Virtual Interview

Get a face-to-face experience with your shortlisted applicants through a well-organised phone interview or a virtual meeting with tools like Skype and Zoom. With the right questions, your interaction with each candidate can be as authentic as possible.

Set a Probationary Period of Three Months

If you feel you need reassurance on the potential of your company’s newest employee, then take things slow. You can start off with an agreed probation period between thirty days and three months and have the chance to confirm that your new employee is fit for the role.

This period is a great opportunity for your company to build resilience and promote innovation. And with the right tools, it can still be business as usual.

So why not explore the Jobberman Skills Assessments product today.

