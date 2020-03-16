It’s like the cover of a book, intended to give the perfect first impression. But, like every book cover, there’s more importance placed in the content within. This is why your company needs to have a recruitment process that assesses each applicant beyond the basic requirement of a CV.

So, if you’re not going to fall for just any well laid out CV with inflated job titles and sensational professional achievements, then what else should you be more interested in?

Well, the perfect answer to that question is a popular quote from Seth Godin, “You are not your resume, you are your work.” Simply put, it is more important to evaluate a candidate’s actual competence for the work at hand than the words he or she has presented on paper.

Jobberman’s Skills Assessment Test was created to do just this! This test offers a solid template for evaluating every candidate beyond their CV:

1) Professional Knowledge On the Role

The right candidate must understand the job requirements for the role being applied for and must also be able to prove they have both training and operational knowledge of the position.

2) Expert Skills/Experience

Beyond the years of experience applicants display on their resume, they should be able to demonstrate a satisfactory level of expertise. This can be accurately evaluated through a specialized assessment test.

3) Soft Skills/Personal Values

The right candidate is also one who embodies personal traits that reflect your company’s values and its mission. With a practical assessment test, you can discover these personal qualities about your candidate, which may not be traceable while reading a CV.

With Jobberman’s Skills Assessment Test, recruiters have the perfect opportunity to evaluate each candidate right at the point of application, helping them objectively rank applicants according to their demonstrated competence. This assessment tool is easily integrated into the hiring process so that applicants can complete while submitting their CVs.

Look way beyond that CV today, and find the perfect hire for the job. Get Jobberman’s Skills Assessment Test now.

This is a featured post.