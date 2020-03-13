Coronavirus disrupts football activities.

From stocks to the global oil market, digital currencies, aviation, and now to sports, the outbreak of the coronavirus that started in China continues to have major impacts on the flow of activities across the globe.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak a pandemic, the first in a very long time. According to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the virus, more than 4,900 people have died and over 132,000 have been infected globally.

On Friday, March 13th, 2020, the Premier League canceled the next two weekends of fixtures. This is coming after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19.

“Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time. “Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League's aim to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

“In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate.”

According to reports, seven Premier League clubs are feeling the impact of the virus, with Everton and Bournemouth joining Leicester, Arsenal, Chelsea, Watford, and Manchester City as clubs who have confirmed they have taken measures due to the outbreak.

Other highlights of the impact of coronavirus on football include:

The Italian Serie A was the first football league to be suspended following the massive outbreak in Italy.

Other leagues such as the Spanish La Liga followed suit and suspended their football leagues

The UEFA Champions League/Europa League has also been suspended.

Some clubs are also self-isolating after their players showed signs of symptoms for the virus.

England's friendlies with Italy and Denmark have also been postponed.