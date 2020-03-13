Nigerian players Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho who play in the Premier League have been put in isolation over coronavirus fears.

The coronavirus has spread throughout the world as the Premier League is considering suspending the season.

Iwobi’s Everton have put their entire first-team squad including the Nigerian player into isolation after one player reported symptoms 'consistent with coronavirus'.

It is not known who the player is as Everton have also shut down their training facilities at Finch Farm as a precautionary measure.

Ndidi and Iheanacho are also in isolation after three players displayed symptoms consistent with the virus.

Wilfred Ndidi's Liecester City say three players are showing symptoms (Getty Images) Getty Images

The three Nigerians will self-isolate for 14 days before as required by the government to curb the spread of the virus.

Iheanacho will also self-isolate for 14 days [Instagram/Kelechi72]

Iwobi, Ndidi and Iheanacho are all in the Super Eagles squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone which is being threatened by the spread of this virus.

The Premier League have been hit with the virus as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi have been confirmed to have gotten the virus.