Nigeria rolls out a new Visa on Arrival policy for all Africans.

According to Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the facility is available for 'frequently traveled High Net Worth Investors with business interest in Nigeria' and citizens of African Countries.

Here’s a look at how African nationals can apply for Visa on Arrival for Nigeria

In December 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari said the country will start issuing a visa on arrival at the point of entry to all persons holding passports of African countries, effective January 2020.

Speaking at the 2019 Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa, in Egypt, the president said the decision was to bring down barriers that have hindered the free movement of our people within the continent.

“We should furthermore promote free trade within and amongst Africa and Africans especially now that we have launched the African Free Trade Area Agreement,” he had said.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari [Twitter/@NigeriaGov]

Checks on the Nigeria Immigration portal showed that the Service (NIS) has rolled out a new Visa on Arrival Application Process for all Business Travelers and African Union Countries except ECOWAS member Countries.

The facility is available for 'frequently traveled High Net Worth Investors with business interest in Nigeria' and citizens of African Countries.

According to the Nigeria Immigration Service, here's how you can apply for the New Entry Visa on Arrival Program:

1. Go to the Nigeria Immigration Service website at https://portal.immigration.gov.ng/

2. Select Visa on Arrival.

3. Apply and Make Payment online

4. Documents you will need for the Visa On Arrival service:

- Passport Photo

- Introduction/Application Letter:

visa on arrival nis

Letter should be addressed to The Comptroller General of Immigration, NIS HQ, Abuja. Stating the following:

Name of Applicant indicating Nationality

Passport number of Applicant

Purpose of visit

Proposed date of visit

Proposed port of entry

Flight itinerary

Address in Nigeria or Hotel Reservation

Copy of Passport Data Page

Copy of Airline Return Ticket

5. Once the application is submitted successfully, a printable receipt would be issued, with another copy sent to your email.

6. The application would be processed, after which, an Approval confirmation and Approval Letter would be sent to your email within 48 hours (2 working days).

The NIS said successful online payment is not an approval until the applicant is issued a ‘Visa on Arrival Approval Letter’.