In Africa, the Liberian dollar is the worst currency so far in 2019, dropping 23.7% of its value against the US dollar in the forex market.
Charlie Bilello, a prominent US investor and Director of Research at Pension Partners LLC, recently released this in a tweet. Bilello via @charliebilello compile data on currency economic issues including stock market report, foreign exchange, crude oil analysis, and others.
Angolan Kwanza followed the Liberian local currency, shedding 15.6% of its value while the Ghanaian Cedi lost 10.9% in value against the dollar this year.
Across the world, Venezuelan Bolivar has dropped by almost 100% against the US dollar this year alone.
Over the last five years, Sudanese Pound weakened 87.4% in value against the dollar while Angola Kwanza, Egyptian Pound, Liberian Dollar, and Nigerian Naira lost 73.3%, 56.3%, 55.3%, and 55.2% respectively.
Here are the 5 worst-performing African currencies in 2019:
- Liberian Dollar (LSD) 31.9%
- Angola Kwanza (AOA) 15.6%
- Ghanaian Cedi (GHS) 10.9%
- Sierra Leonean Leone (SLL) 10.1%
- Mauritian Rupee (MUR) 5.2%.