On Friday, December 14, 2018, EbonyLife Films' new comedy, 'Chief Daddy', made its debut in cinemas across the country.

Within three days, it sold over N40 million worth of movie tickets making it the second-highest opening weekend for a Nollywood film this year and the third-highest opening weekend ever for a Nollywood film.

After spending ten days in cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana, Chief Daddy which has been called "the perfect holiday movie" ended up making N115.7 million.

Announcing the good news on Instagram, the CEO of EbonyLife, Mo Abudu said:

"EbonyLife Films is once again leading the Nigerian box office as its latest movie, Chief Daddy, amassed a whopping N115.7million in ticket sales in the first ten days of release. The Niyi Akinmolayan film opened in cinemas on Friday, December 14thand has since maintained the number one position for local movies in the box office chart in Nigeria and West Africa.

"I thank our fab crew, our awesome cast for all the meets and greets - getting out there and meeting with their fans - our sponsors and partners for their ongoing support. I THANK YOU ALL - that have gone out to watch Chief Daddy. I was overjoyed this weekend when I was out and about on my cinema trail and saw so many people coming out of Chief Daddy screenings, happy and jolly grinning from cheek to cheek. We promised you and the entire family the GIFT OF LAUGHTER - so so happy we made this possible. Chief Daddy still showing in cinemas nationwide!"

Niyi Akinmolayan, the first film director to have two number one movies in the same calendar year ('The Wedding Party 2' and Chief Daddy) also said: "Thank you!!! Now let's make this 200m before the year ends shall we. Really happy audiences are showing love to this our labour of love. And to those of you who have taken lots of loved one to go see it and share amazing reviews. Thank you. We will do bigger and get better because of you. I won't stop saying thank you."

What is Chief Daddy about?

In Mo Abudu's words, "It tells the story of billionaire industrialist Chief Beecroft, a flamboyant benefactor to a large extended family of relatives, household staff and assorted mistresses."

She continues, "Chief lives large, like there’s no tomorrow, until the day he dies suddenly and the ‘bullion van’ stops! What’s in his will and who gets all that money? What happens next will surprise you, as Chief Daddy has the last laugh from beyond the grave."

The star-studded cast includes Nollywood faves like Funke Akindele, Zainab Balogun, Falz, Kate Henshaw, MI, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and Beverly Naya.