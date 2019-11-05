The Nigerian passport is not exactly the highest-ranking travel document in the world.

It is in the 95th position on the global passport power ranking list for 2019 which means travellers have to deal with certain travel restrictions.

One of them being having visa/hassle-free access to few nations as a Nigerian passport holder.

Nigerian passport holders have visa-free entry to only 17 countries in Africa.

Outside the continent, you have a limited number of nations you can visit without a visa with this particular travel document.

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa has put together a full list of visa-free destinations for Nigerians:

Carribean Region

Barbados (Visa free for 6 months)

Barbados has lovely beaches BusinessInsider

Dominica (21 days)

undefined Kena Betancur/AP Images

Haiti (3 months)

Haiti

Montserrat

Saint Kitts and Nevis (3 months)

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Oceania Region

Cook Islands

Fiji (4 months)

Fiji Island

Micronesia (30 days)

Niue

Vanuatu (30 days)

Visa on Arrival

Certain countries do not require any prior visa arrangements. All you need is a valid Nigerian passport, 2–3 passport-size photographs and your visa fee which reportedly range from between $50–250 (N18,100–90,500).

The following foreign countries issue visas on arrival for Nigerian passport holders:

Cambodia

Maldives

Maldives

Timor-Leste

Palau Islands

Samoa

Tuvalu

Iran

Lebanon