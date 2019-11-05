- The Nigerian passport is not exactly the highest-ranking travel document in the world.
- It is in the 95th position on the global passport power ranking list for 2019 which means travellers have to deal with certain travel restrictions.
- One of them being having visa/hassle-free access to few nations as a Nigerian passport holder.
Nigerian passport holders have visa-free entry to only 17 countries in Africa.
Outside the continent, you have a limited number of nations you can visit without a visa with this particular travel document.
Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa has put together a full list of visa-free destinations for Nigerians:
- Carribean Region
Barbados (Visa free for 6 months)
Dominica (21 days)
Haiti (3 months)
Montserrat
Saint Kitts and Nevis (3 months)
- Oceania Region
Cook Islands
Fiji (4 months)
Micronesia (30 days)
Niue
Vanuatu (30 days)
- Visa on Arrival
Certain countries do not require any prior visa arrangements. All you need is a valid Nigerian passport, 2–3 passport-size photographs and your visa fee which reportedly range from between $50–250 (N18,100–90,500).
The following foreign countries issue visas on arrival for Nigerian passport holders:
Cambodia
Maldives
Timor-Leste
Palau Islands
Samoa
Tuvalu
Iran
Lebanon