Every year, passports all over the world are ranked by their total visa-free score by Passport Index.

For 2019, the Nigerian passport has been placed in the 83rd position on the global passport power ranking list.

This is due to the fact that it only guarantees visa-free access into only 23 countries. You can also visit a total of 24 countries that grant visas on arrival.

Note: Some of these visa-free countries have a stipulated period of time for which you can stay without a visa.

Here are all African nations Nigerian passport holders can visit without a Visa:

Burkina Faso Cameroon (90 days) Cape Verde Chad (90 days) Cote d'Ivoire (90 days) Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Liberia Mali Niger Senegal( 90 days) Sierra Leone Sudan The Republic of Benin (90 days) Togo

7 foreign countries Nigerians can travel to without a visa