Here are the African acts nominated for the 2019 Grammy Awards

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti's Black Times album was nominated for the 2019 Grammys alongside four other nominees.

  • Published:
Seun Kuti play

Seun Kuti

(Instagram/BigBirdKuti)

Four African acts have been nominated for the 61st annual Grammy awards ceremony.

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti's Black Times album was nominated for the 2019 Grammys alongside four other nominees: Bombino – Deran, Fatoumata Diawara – Fenfo, and the Soweto Gospel Choir – Freedom.

The nominees were announced on Friday, December 7, 2018, with the Grammys set to hold on February 10, 2019, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

On the international scene, multiple nominations for artists including Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Drake, Post Malone, H.E.R., Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Lady Gaga, and many more. Other notable artists who have picked up nominations include Mitski, Tierra Whack, Jorja Smith, Deafheaven, BTS, and others.

Here are superstars that will make African proud at the international scene in 2019:

Seun Kuti's Black Times (Nigeria)

Seun Kuti Black Times play

Seun Kuti Black Times
 

Seun is the youngest son of late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti who lead his late father's former band Egypt 80. His album "Black Times,” make the list and the only Nigerian nominated.

The album is his 4th one with his father’s Egypt 80 ensemble.

Bombino's Deran (Niger)

Oumara Moctar, known as Bombino is an internationally acclaimed Tuareg guitarist and singer-songwriter from Agadez, Niger.

Bombino music frequently addresses Tuareg geopolitical concerns and is sung in the Tuareg language of Tamasheq.

Deran is Bombino’s 6th album and had since become arguably the most successful world music genre with the desert blues, traditional folk, and "Tuareggae" music styles.

Fatoumata Diawara's Fenfo - Something to say (Mali)

Here are the African acts nominated for the 2019 Grammy Awards play

Fatoumata Diawara with French musician Matthieu Chedid in Bamako, 26 January 2017.

(AFP/SEBASTIEN RIEUSSEC)
 

Fatoumata Diawara is a Malian singer and songwriter. Fenfo is Diawara's second album that demonstrates her impressive musical range of original songs produced by noted French producer Matthieu Chedid.

Fenfo, which also features the acclaimed classical cellist Vincent Segal, is hailed as a World music masterpiece.

4. Soweto Gospel Choir's Freedom (South Africa)

Here are the African acts nominated for the 2019 Grammy Awards play

Soweto Gospel Choir

(ZAM Magazine/ Lorenzo Di Nozzi and Andy Philipson)
 

Soweto Gospel Choir celebrates the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music. It was formed was formed in Soweto, South Africa, by David Mulovhedzi and Beverly Bryer, two choir directors. Freedom is a tribute to international hero Nelson Mandela in celebration of the 100th anniversary of his birth.

