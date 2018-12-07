Pulse.ng logo
Seun Kuti gets nominated for 2019 Grammy Awards

Seun Kuti gets nominated for 2019 Grammy Awards [see full list]

Seun Kuti has been nominated for the 2019 Grammys.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Seun Kuti's "Black Times" album gets nominated for Grammy Awards 2019 play Seun Kuti's ''Black Times'' album gets nominated for the 2019 Grammys (Instagram/Seun Kuti)

Seun Kuti's "Black Times" album has been nominated for the 2019 Grammys.

Following news of Seun Kuti submitting his recent album, ''Black Times'' for consideration by the Grammy Awards panel in October, we can now confirm that the Afrobeats acts has officially been nominated for the 61st edition of the Grammy Awards.

The nominees were announced on Friday morning, December 7th with the Grammys set to hold on February 10, 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

See full list of nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards

World Music

Bombino - Deran
Fatoumata Diawara - Fenfo
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - Black Times

Soweto Gospel Choir - Freedom
Yiddish Glory - The Lost Songs of World War II

Album of the Year

H.E.R. - H.E.R.
Brandie Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake - Scorpion
Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer

Record of the Year

Cardi B - I Like It
Brandi Carlile - The Joke
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Drake - God's Plan
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Post Malone & 21 Savage - Rockstar
Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Ella Mai - Boo'd Up
Drake - God's Plan
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
Brandy Carlile - The Joke
Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Childish Gambino - This Is America

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith

R&B

Best R&B Album

Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges - Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway - Honestly
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
PJ Morton - Gumbo Unplugged

X
