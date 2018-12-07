Seun Kuti has been nominated for the 2019 Grammys.
Following news of Seun Kuti submitting his recent album, ''Black Times'' for consideration by the Grammy Awards panel in October, we can now confirm that the Afrobeats acts has officially been nominated for the 61st edition of the Grammy Awards.
The nominees were announced on Friday morning, December 7th with the Grammys set to hold on February 10, 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Bombino - Deran
Fatoumata Diawara - Fenfo
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - Black Times
Soweto Gospel Choir - Freedom
Yiddish Glory - The Lost Songs of World War II
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
Brandie Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake - Scorpion
Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer
Cardi B - I Like It
Brandi Carlile - The Joke
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Drake - God's Plan
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Post Malone & 21 Savage - Rockstar
Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Ella Mai - Boo'd Up
Drake - God's Plan
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
Brandy Carlile - The Joke
Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best R&B Album
Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges - Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway - Honestly
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
PJ Morton - Gumbo Unplugged