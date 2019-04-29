Game of Thrones' Battle of Winterfell took out some major characters including The Night King.

He was killed by Arya Stark who stabbed him with her Valyrian steel dagger.

She emerges as the new hero according to Nigerian Twitter.

HBO's "Game of Thrones" season eight, episode four, "The Long Night", had a lot of remarkable moments.

During the epic Battle of Winterfell, many characters lost their lives including the Night King, the supreme leader and the first of the White Walkers.

After years of terror, the show's big bad wolf came to a surprising end when everyone's new favourite teenage assassinArya Stark stabbed him with her Valyrian steel dagger.

She also took out his entire army of thousands of White Walkers and wights in the same moment.

This scene has many fans talking with Arya currently leading Nigeria trends with over 2.04 million tweets. #GameOfThrones follows in second place.

Twitter reactions

Here are some of the best reactions to Arya Stark killing the Night King in the Battle of Winterfell: