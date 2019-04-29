The Battle of Winterfell took out a lot of characters.

It also left a surprisingly long list of survivors including many fan favorites.

Below is the full list of all the people who came out unscathed.

HBO's "Game of Thrones" has had several outstanding battles since it first aired in April 2011.

However, Sunday night's Battle of Winterfell in Season 8, Episode 3 will go down as the best onscreen battle in TV history.

As expected, not everyone made it out alive of the intense fight, directed by Miguel Sapochnik - the mastermind behind "Hardhome" and "Battle of the Bastards".

The death toll included Theon, Jorah, Melisandre, the Night King, Lyanna Mormont, Ser Jorah, Lord Beric Dondarrion, Edd Tollett, Viserion, the Dothraki hordes and the Unsullied.

Theon Greyjoy died protecting Bran Stark from the Night King. "Theon, you're a good man. Thank you," Bran sincerely told him before he died.

Jorah died protecting his beloved Khaleesi while the seemingly indestructible Night King was taken out by Arya Stark﻿.

Unlike others, Melisandre didn't die in battle. She died after she took off the mysterious red choker that maintained her youth.

ALSO READ: 5 talking points from 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Episode 3: The Long Night

Survivors

Now, that we know who died, here's the full list of everyone who survived the Battle of Winterfell:

Jon Snow

Daenerys Targaryen

Jaime Lannister

Ser Brienne of Tarth

Arya Stark

Bran Stark