The 2019 fertility rate report shows African countries on top with Niger holding the number one spot.

The research found that a woman in this West African country is capable of having 7.153 children. The country has reportedly held the number one position for about five years.

Somalia comes second at 6.123 children per woman, followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali and Chad at 5.963, 5.922 and 5.797 children per woman, respectively.

Of the 200 countries profiled on the list, the first nine nations are from Africa. ﻿ Nigeria holds the ninth position at 5.417 children per woman.

Timor Leste comes in at number ten. The Southeast Asian island nation has a fertility rate of 5.337 children per woman.

African countries go on to dominate the top 30 list. Tunisia has the lowest fertility rate on the continent at 2.147 children per woman.

Despite having the highest fertility rate in the world, Africa is not the most populated continent in the world.

This title goes to Asia which has over 4 billion people. That is four times the size of the population in Africa.

Here are the 20 countries with the highest fertility rate in the world: