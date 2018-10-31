Pulse.ng logo
88 million Nigerians living in extreme poverty – Report

Report says 88 million Nigerians are living in extreme poverty.

  Published: , Refreshed:
(DailyPost)

It is no longer news that Nigeria is the world’s poverty capital with over 86.9 million people living below the poverty line.

What's new, however, is that over 1.1 million Nigerians have slipped into extreme poverty in just four months, according to a report by the TheCable on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

This brings the total number of Nigerians living below the poverty mark of $1.90 per day to 88 million -- overtaking India.

Pupils of floating school in Makoko play

Pupils of floating school in Makoko

(CNN)

 

In June, the World Poverty Clock estimated that 86,977,400 are currently living in Nigeria, a number that accounts for 44.2% of its current estimated 196 million population.

ALSO READ: It's time to halt worsening poverty in Nigeria

According to the report, 8% of the world's population, are currently living in extreme poverty.

The World Poverty Clock said Nigeria’s poverty situation would increase given a negative escape rate of -5.8.

FG faults report

The Federal Government, however, faulted the report stating that the indices used in the report must have been compiled when the country was in recession.

The Minister of Trade and Investments, Okechukwu Enelamah said this on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, while speaking to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Nigeria's Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investments, Mr. Okechukwu Enelamah play

Nigeria's Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investments, Mr. Okechukwu Enelamah

 

He said “Somebody may have written a report when we were in a recession.

“Remember that if you are in a recession, what it means is that though your population is growing, people don’t stop procreating, your growth fact, which means that in theory depending on how they run those numbers, you will be going the other way,” Enelamah decleared.

