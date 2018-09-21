Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

These are the top investment destination in Nigeria in H1 2018

Finance These are the top investment destination in Nigeria in the first half of 2018

The NIPC H1 2018 report tracked investments for the first half of 2018 (January to June 2018) by sector, investors’ country of origin, and destination state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
These are the top investment destination in Nigeria in the first half of 2018 play A man arranges pineapples at the Wuse market in Abuja, Nigeria May 15, 2018. (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

  • A total of $45.74 billion was invested for 42 projects in 9 states including the nation's capital, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the period.

  • Rivers state beat the Lagos state to emerged as the largest investment destination in the first half of 2018.

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has released a report on top investment destination by states in Nigeria in the first half of 2018.

The H1 2018 report tracked investments for the first half of 2018 (January to June 2018) by sector, investors’ country of origin, and destination state.

In the report, a total of $45.74 billion was invested for 42 projects in 9 states including the nation's capital, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the period.

Out of the 36 states, oil-rich Rivers state beat the country's commercial nerve centre to emerged as the largest investment destination in the first half of 2018. Rivers state received 35% of the total investment for the period.

play

 

The sectoral analysis of the investment profile showed that mining and quarrying accounted for 61% of the total investment and manufacturing, 28%, transportation & storage 5%, real estate 3% and the remaining sectors accounting for 3%.

ALSO READ: These are the 5 most indebted states in Nigeria right now

The report added that the investments were from investors in 11 countries, with French companies accounting for 35% of the value, closely followed by Nigerian companies at 31%.

Others are the United Kingdom at 20%, Luxembourg 7%, and the remaining 8% were from the other countries.

These are the top investment destination by states in the first half of 2018.:

1. Rivers $16 billion

2. Bayelsa $12 billion

3. Lagos $11.9 billion

4. Delta $3.1 billion

5. Other states $6%

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top 3

1 Finance Kenyan workers to have their salaries chopped by up to $50 after...bullet
2 Politics These are the 5 most indebted states in Nigeria right nowbullet
3 Finance The 20 richest billionaires who own sports teamsbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Ken Jennings invested his winnings in stocks, bonds, and real estate.
Finance Here's how 5 of the richest 'Jeopardy' champions spend their winnings
null
Finance Tilray has crashed more than 50% since its wild day of trading (TLRY)
null
Finance Tilray has crashed more than 50% since its wild day of trading (TLRY)
elon musk
Lifestyle Another Tesla executive has reportedly left the company. Here are all the key names who have departed this year. (TSLA)
X
Advertisement