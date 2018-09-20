These are the 5 most indebted states in Nigeria right now

news

Lagos, Edo, Kaduna, Cross River and Bauchi are the 5 most indebted states in Nigeria right now.

The states' foreign debt stock accounts for $2.3 billion, according to the latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The total foreign debt for the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stood at $4.2 billion.

As at June 30, 2018, Nigeria’s total domestic and foreign debt stock stood at N15.63 trillion and $22.08 billion respectively.

In the Q2 figures posted on its website on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, Lagos had the highest domestic and external debt profile.

Nigeria's commercial nerve centre accounted for 14.88% of the total domestic debt and 34.17% of the foreign borrowings.

The foreign borrowings are from multilateral agencies and bilateral agreements (AFD).

Foreign debt stock as at June 30, 2018 (Q2)

1. Lagos - $1.4 billion



2. Edo - $279 million



3. Kaduna - $232 million



4. Cross River - $193 million



5. Bauchi - $134 million



Domestic debt stock as at June 30, 2018 (Q2)

1. Lagos - N517 billion



2. Delta - N222 billion



3. Rivers - N191 billion



4. Akwa Ibom - N179 billion



5. Osun state - N135 billion

