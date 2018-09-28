The financial institutions include 154 microfinance banks, 6 mortgage banks and 22 finance companies.
Some of the primary mortgage banks listed for revocation are Accord Savings and Loans Limited and Ahocol Savings and Loans Limited.
The monetary regulatory also stated that eight finance companies voluntary liquidated while 13 failed to recapitalise and one became insolvent.
In a live programme on Channels TV Business Morning on Friday, Michael Famoroti, Chief Economist at Vetica Capital, said the notification of the closure of the financial institutions show how tough the credit environment is.
This is coming less than a week after Nigeria's central bank revoked the operating licence of Skye Bank Plc, and established a bridge bank 'Polarise Bank,' to secure the assets and liabilities of Skye Bank
Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, said regulatory authorities can no longer allow the bank to live on borrowed times.
