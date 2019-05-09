Avengers: Endgame joins world's movie-earning record, raking $2.2 billion at the global box office in just 11 days.

"Avengers" films dominate the top 10 grossing list with four movies.

Business Insider SSA by Pulse looks at the 15 most successful movies of all time.

Within 11 days Avengers: Endgame joined world's movie-earning record, raking $2.2 billion at the global box office, surpassing Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Jurassic World.

According to the global box office, Avenger: Endgame is now the second highest-grossing film of all time while other "Avengers" films dominate the top 10 grossing list.

Movies generate income from several revenue streams, including theatrical exhibition, home video, broadcast rights and merchandising. In Nigeria, the Marvel's superhero movie - Avengers: Endgame - raked over N304 million in just seven days.

15. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Worldwide: $1.2 billion

14. Frozen

Worldwide: $1.2 billion

13. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Worldwide: $1.3 billion

12. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Worldwide: $1.3 billion

11. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 2

Worldwide: $1.3 billion

10. Black Panther

Worldwide: $1.3 billion

9. Avengers: Age of Ultron

Worldwide: $1.4 billion

8. Furious 7

Worldwide: $1.5 billion

7. Marvel's The Avengers

Worldwide:$1.5 billion

6. Jurassic World

Worldwide: $1.6 billion

5. Avengers: Infinity War

Worldwide: $2.04 billion

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Worldwide: $2.06 billion

3. Titanic

Worldwide: $2.1 billion

2. Avengers: Endgame

Worldwide: $2.2 billion

1. Avatar

