- Avengers: Endgame joins world's movie-earning record, raking $2.2 billion at the global box office in just 11 days.
- "Avengers" films dominate the top 10 grossing list with four movies.
- Business Insider SSA by Pulse looks at the 15 most successful movies of all time.
Within 11 days Avengers: Endgame joined world's movie-earning record, raking $2.2 billion at the global box office, surpassing Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Jurassic World.
According to the global box office, Avenger: Endgame is now the second highest-grossing film of all time while other "Avengers" films dominate the top 10 grossing list.
DON'T MISS: Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman is set to play the role of 'Yasuke' - a Mozambican slave who became Japan's first black Samurai
Movies generate income from several revenue streams, including theatrical exhibition, home video, broadcast rights and merchandising. In Nigeria, the Marvel's superhero movie - Avengers: Endgame - raked over N304 million in just seven days.
Business Insider SSA by Pulse looks at the 15 most successful films of all-time:
15. Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Worldwide: $1.2 billion
14. Frozen
- Worldwide: $1.2 billion
13. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Worldwide: $1.3 billion
12. Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Worldwide: $1.3 billion
11. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 2
- Worldwide: $1.3 billion
10. Black Panther
- Worldwide: $1.3 billion
9. Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Worldwide: $1.4 billion
8. Furious 7
- Worldwide: $1.5 billion
7. Marvel's The Avengers
- Worldwide:$1.5 billion
6. Jurassic World
- Worldwide: $1.6 billion
5. Avengers: Infinity War
- Worldwide: $2.04 billion
4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Worldwide: $2.06 billion
3. Titanic
- Worldwide: $2.1 billion
2. Avengers: Endgame
- Worldwide: $2.2 billion
1. Avatar
- Worldwide: $2.7 billion