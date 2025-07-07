Most Underrated Ice Cream Spots in Lagos (Ranked by Price & Taste)

Ice cream in Lagos has become more than just a quick treat; it’s a form of therapy . When the sun is blazing, and you’re stuck in traffic or just looking for something to cool your head after a stressful day, nothing compares to the comfort of a creamy scoop in hand. But while everyone rushes to Cold Stone or Hans & René, there are low-key ice cream spots across Lagos serving remarkable flavours for a fraction of the price. These underrated gems often offer richer taste, friendlier staff, and a quiet setting without the long queues and overhyped packaging. If you’re tired of the same old spots and looking for affordable ice cream in Lagos that still ticks the flavour box, this guide is for you. We’ve ranked these places by taste and price, satisfying your cravings and wallet. Let’s get right in.

READ ALSO: The Best Restaurants For Pastries And Ice Cream In Lagos

How We Ranked Them

We visited or gathered reviews from Lagosians who know their scoops. Rankings are based on: Taste (creaminess, flavour depth, freshness)

Price (value for money)

Ambience (where available)

Location convenience

Flavour variety

1. Scoop’d – Yaba

Taste rating: 8.5/10

Price range: ₦2,700 (Padi) – ₦24,000 (Confam)

Location: Inside Unilag Main Gate Plaza, Herbert Macaulay Road, Yaba Scoop’d is one of Yaba’s most underrated dessert spots. Known more for frozen yoghurt, their ice cream options are surprisingly impressive. Their vanilla is smooth and fragrant, and the mango tastes like it was plucked fresh from the tree. You can mix up to three flavours in one small cup, and it’s still cheaper than most city centre options. It’s especially popular with Unilag students, but even non-students will find the taste worth the visit. Taste their Joli option going for ₦5,000 to confirm the taste goodness. Pro tip: Ask for toppings. They’re generous.

2. Chocolat Royal – Victoria Island

Taste rating: 9/10

Price range: ₦2,500 – ₦3,500

Location: 267A Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island Chocolat Royal has always been known for pastries, but their gelato bar upstairs remains one of Lagos' finest-kept secrets. The flavours are dense, rich, and unmistakably European in texture. It’s pricier, but you’ll immediately taste the quality.

3. Ice Cream Factory – Lekki Phase 1

Taste rating: 8.7/10

Price range: ₦2,500 and above

Location: 16 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos Ice Cream Factory is an ice cream spot that consistently serves some of the most balanced ice cream in Lagos: not overly sugary and not too heavy. It quietly maintains its reputation among people who know where to find good dessert. Must-try flavour: Roasted almond or Red velvet cheesecake

Why it’s underrated: It’s overshadowed by newer places, but still delivers with every scoop.

4. Hans & René (Ikeja GRA & Victoria Island)

Frequently dubbed Lagos’s premier gelataria, Hans & René delights connoisseurs with over 40 creative gelato flavours, including local options like ‘Agbalumo’ and zobo, plus nutty pistachio and indulgent tiramisu. Its artisanal approach and smart flavour combinations have earned it a devoted following, even global travellers call its gelato “frozen gold”. Priced around ₦2,000 per scoop, it’s refined without being overbearing

5. Rubels & Angels (Surulere)

Nestled at 52 Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Rubels & Angels serves some of the top-tier soft serve on the mainland. While the number of flavours may be modest, customers rave about its rich texture and taste, especially the classic vanilla swirled into warm crepes for a blissful comfort treat. Many describe it as "Lagos sunshine on a plate," thanks to its joyful ambience and indulgent toppings. With a cost of just over ₦1,500, it’s an ideal mix of tasteful indulgence and value for those looking for a sweet treat in Surulere.

Honourable Mentions

Bubble Tii Waffles & Cream – Surulere: Sweet waffles + fun flavours

La Mango – GRA Ikeja: A quiet lounge spot with a cosy ice cream bar

Cream Slices – Festac: Simple flavours but tasty and accessible for locals