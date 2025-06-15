7 Top Seafood Restaurants in Lagos You Need to Try

If you’ve ever cracked open a grilled crab leg with pepper sauce dripping down your fingers or dug into a buttery lobster tail that melts in your mouth, then you already know that Lagosians don’t play when it comes to seafood in Lagos. Lagos has something for every seafood craving, from the smoky, peppered tilapia you eat with your hands at casual spots to elegant waterfront restaurants where lobster is served under the stars. In this guide, we’ve rounded up 7 top seafood restaurants in Lagos , whether you're in the mood for a laid-back evening with friends or a romantic dinner by the water.

1. Ocean Basket (Victoria Island & Ikeja GRA)

Ocean Basket is one of the popular seafood restaurants in Lagos. It is the perfect place for Mediterranean-style seafood platters, sushi, and grilled fish. Located at 35 Akin Adesola St, Victoria Island, Ocean Basket has various prices for its seafood dishes. For example, their Prince Prawn (6) Combos costs ₦21950. They also offer a range of Kids’ Menu, with prices starting at ₦3,000 for chips. It is open daily from 10:30 AM to 10:30 PM and is extended to 11:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays. The ambience is modern and family‑friendly, with both indoor and outdoor seating. Deliveries are available too.

2. Kingfisher Africa (Lekki Phase 1)

Located at 1 Wole Olateju Cres, LGA, off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Kingfisher Africa is more than just a seafood hotspot; it’s a full-on waterfront experience. You walk in already feeling the salt breeze on your face and the promise of a laid-back good time. They have a variety of seafood options (grilled lobster, paella, prawns). You can also enjoy a hearty T-bone, lamb chops, or even a massive tomahawk steak. You can choose between indoor lounge areas with dim lighting or open-air patios with palm-shaded terraces and fresh lagoon air. It opens daily from 12 PM to late, often until midnight or early morning. It has chic terraces, poolside vibes, and soft live background music. This upscale spot is ideal if you’re looking for romantic seafood dining in Lagos.

3. Shark Express (Lekki Phase 1)

If you're craving an authentic Nigerian seafood boil in Lagos with coastal flair, Shark Express , also called Shark House 101, is the place to go. It’s at Aaron Mall, 12 Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase I, offering breezy vibes and ocean-fresh eats. They’re open daily from around 10 AM; Seafood boils bubbling with prawns, crawfish, crabs, clams, and mussels, plus sides like corn, potatoes, sausages, and eggs. Other tasty options include lobsters, oysters, calamari, periwinkles, and even snails. The vibe at Shark Express is super chill. It’s an open-air rooftop with cute raffia and floral décor, plus aquarium touches that make it feel like a mini coastal escape. There’s even a pool table if you’re up for some fun while waiting for your food. The staff is friendly and always ready to help, but just a heads-up: on really busy nights, especially when everyone’s ordering seafood boils, things can take a little while.

4. Tilapia & Tinz (Ikeja GRA)

Nestled at 11 Oduduwa Crescent, Ikeja GRA, Tilapia & Tinz is a warm and artsy African seafood restaurant in Lagos, perfect for casual lunches or relaxed dinners. They’re open every day from 11 AM. Their menu celebrates fresh, flavorful seafood with traditional African flair: Seafood platter, a full spread of catfish, crab, shrimp, calamari, and more with sides

Shrimp in pepper sauce and prawn in mustard or curry sauce

They also offer refreshing drinks like Chapman, mojito, and pints of Nigerian beer Step inside, and you’re greeted with bold African art, black-and-white TVs, a vinyl player, and even ludo tables out on the patio

5. Lagoon Restaurant (Victoria Island)

Nestled at 1C Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Victoria Island, Lagoon Restaurant offers a unique waterfront dining experience that’s hard to match in Lagos. It operates daily from 8 AM (or 12 PM for lunch and dinner, depending on the section) until midnight, making it ideal for everything from breakfast to late-night meals. Every Thursday, Seafood Night, you can select freshly caught seafood like jumbo prawns, lobster, calamari, and more and have it grilled to order. Outside of Thursdays, enjoy a diverse menu that includes Lebanese, Indian, and Brazilian Churrasco grills, sushi, frog legs, and continental dishes, including steak and seafood chowder. Weekend nights often include live music, cocktails, and a mature vibe, making it the perfect spot for romantic or upscale gatherings. Pro Tip: Reserve and arrive early on Seafood Thursdays, as queues and popularity spike by 6–7 PM. Expect to wait around 45–60 minutes for food during peak times.

6. BL Restaurant (Victoria Island)

Tucked away at 147 Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island, BL Restaurant is a laid-back yet stylish spot where Lebanese and European flavours meet fresh seafood. They’re open daily for breakfast from 9 AM to 12 PM, lunch, and dinner from 11:30 AM until 11 PM. Apart from standout seafood like Seafood Pasta and a colourful Seafood Salad You’ll also find grilled steaks, poultry, kebabs, and Middle Eastern dishes from Chicken Cordon Bleu (₦24,200) to Tomahawk Steak (₦82,900) and mixed grills like Prawns Kebab (₦45,500) Patrons rate the service as friendly and professional, and the atmosphere as cosy yet upscale. Some even call their fries the best in Lagos. BL brings a fusion twist to seafood with shrimp suya, tuna pizza, and pasta.

7. The Fish Lady (Lekki Phase I)

If you’re craving well-seasoned, charcoal-grilled seafood that tastes homemade but elevated, The Fish Lady in Lekki Phase 1 is a must-visit. It is located at 3 Hakeem Dickson Link Road, Lekki Phase I, Lagos, and opens Tuesdays through Sundays from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM. This cosy seafood spot is best known for its grilled Tilapia, Croaker, Catfish, Sole, and occasionally Crab Soup, all marinated and grilled with a signature Cameroonian-style spice rub. Portions are large enough to share, and each order is served with sides like roasted plantain, yam fries, cassava mash, or coleslaw. Prices are quite friendly, with full seafood meals. The vibe is casual and warm, with a no-fuss interior that lets the food shine. Whether you dine in or order out, you’ll enjoy smoky, juicy fish seasoned to perfection without being overly spicy.

Tips Before Visiting These Seafood Restaurants

Reservations are essential at Ocean Basket on weekend evenings, Lagoon Restaurant for Seafood on Thursdays, and Kingfisher Africa at sunset. Parking is available and easy at VI locations; Lekki drains may have limited spaces, so arrive early! Dress Code: Smart casual is ideal everywhere; upscale spots like Kingfisher and BL welcome a touch of effort. Best Times: Lagoon Thurs 5 PM – be there before 6 to beat lines.

Kingfisher and BL early evenings for atmosphere and view.

Casual spots (Shark, The Fish Lady, Tilapia & Tinz) are great anytime you’re craving tasty, laid-back seafood.