11 Smart Ways to Avoid Traffic in Lagos and Save Time

Lagos is the hub of traffic, and if you’re new to driving or you’ve just moved to Lagos, chances are you don’t know all the shorter routes or those rare traffic-free zones, and you’ll probably find yourself caught up in traffic more times than you’d like. Lagos is already overpopulated, with over 9 million inhabitants. That should tell you enough about how traffic jams happen already. Although the traffic situation has been improving slightly in recent years, when it does hit, it takes over the entire city. So, here’s a much-needed guide on how to avoid traffic jams in Lagos and save yourself a lot of time (and stress).

1. Leave Early or Stay Late

Rush hour in Lagos is a very real thing, and it’s not just a Monday-to-Friday thing. Weekends can be just as bad, especially around event centres, beaches, and markets.

If you’re trying to get to the Island from the Mainland, or vice versa, leaving as early as 5:30 a.m. can make all the difference. Alternatively, if you’re not a morning person, staying back until after the evening rush hour (around 9:00 p.m.) could also work. Just be safe and alert when driving late at night.

2. Use Google Maps (and Trust It)

It might seem obvious, but many Lagosians still don’t use Google Maps to its full advantage. Don’t just check it at the start of your journey; you actually have to monitor it as you go. You can use the website , or download the app on iOS or the Google Play Store .

Lagos roads can change in minutes; a previously free road can become a nightmare due to an accident, or a broken-down trailer. Google Maps gives you live traffic updates, alternative routes, and estimated travel times. It’s an extremely useful app to use when navigating Lagos roads. Although you also have to use your own discretion if the app tries to take you through a narrow, poorly lit area you’re unfamiliar with, it’s okay to override it.

3. Know the Shortcut Routes (aka ‘Corners’)

Experienced Lagos drivers will tell you that shortcuts are gold. From the Mainland to the Island, there are “corners” that can cut your travel time in half if you know them. A few timesaving ones include: From Ogudu to Gbagada/Oworonshoki: Use the Ogudu GRA through Ifako to bypass the Oworonshoki Express gridlock.



Yaba to Surulere: Use Alagomeji through Montgomery Road to hit Tejuosho or Ojuelegba without entering Herbert Macaulay.



Lekki Phase 1 to Oniru: Avoid Lekki-Epe Express and use Admiralty Way through the inner roads of Ikate.



From Ojodu Berger to Ikeja: Use Omole Phase 1 or Ojudu Grammar School to reach Ogba instead of going through the main Ojodu-Berger Express.



Ajah to Victoria Island: During peak traffic, you can explore inner roads through Sangotedo and Jakande to connect to Oniru instead of the long Lekki toll route.



Ikorodu to Ketu: Use the Agric-Ipakodo Road and link through Owode instead of staying on the main Ikorodu Road. These roads aren’t always silky-smooth, but they’re often faster than the major roads. Just drive with caution and if you’re unsure, ask people who live in the area for directions.

4. Stay Updated on Roadworks and Closures

One of the most overlooked causes of traffic in Lagos is unannounced or poorly publicised road closures due to construction. Just recently, in April, the sudden closure of the Independence Bridge caused gridlock across multiple parts of the Island, and people were stuck for hours because they didn’t know how to avoid that route. By the time they realised, they had to turn back or sit in traffic that wasn’t moving. The Lagos State Government often announces these changes via their official handles; @ followlasg , @ lagostrafficradio , or @ lasgworks on X (formerly Twitter). Follow these pages and check their updates before setting out.

5. Avoid Known Hotspots During Peak Hours

Some roads are notorious for experiencing heavy traffic at specific times of the day. These include: Third Mainland Bridge: 6:00 - 10:00 am and 4:00–8:30 pm

Ikorodu Road: A daily war zone unless it’s a public holiday. It’s always congested during rush hour.

Apapa-Oshodi Expressway: Tankers and trailers often pass this route and congestion is unpredictable and often brutal.

CMS and Marina Roundabout: Heavily congested due to bus terminals and narrow roads. Avoid these areas if you don’t have to pass through them during peak hours.

6. Public Transport Can Be Smarter Sometimes

Believe it or not, Danfo buses and BRTs can occasionally beat private cars because they have size advantage and can wiggle through narrow gaps or restricted lanes. BRTs have dedicated lanes along corridors like Ikorodu Road and Oshodi to Abule-Egba, which can save loads of time. If you don’t mind the squeeze, it’s worth trying when in a hurry.

7. Download Traffic Alert Apps and Join WhatsApp Groups

There are WhatsApp and Telegram groups where Lagosians share real-time traffic updates, diversions, and even LASTMA checkpoints. It’s local intel that you can’t get from apps. Search for “ Lagos Traffic Updates ” on social media, or ask friends who commute daily. Some FM radio stations, like Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1 FM , also broadcast regular road condition reports.

8. Group Your Errands and Travel Smart

Don’t plan errands that require you to criss-cross Lagos in one day. For example, going to Surulere in the morning, Ikoyi in the afternoon, and Ikeja by evening is just asking for a meltdown. Instead, focus on one area per day, and schedule your outings when traffic is at its lowest, between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. usually works best.

9. Work From Home, If You Can

Not everyone has this luxury, but if your job allows remote work or hybrid scheduling, take advantage of it. Even two days a week at home can help you avoid spending 4 - 6 hours in traffic.

10. Be Wary of Rainy Days

When it rains in Lagos, traffic tends to double or even triple. Drainage issues, flooding, and drivers panicking mid-road often make certain routes unusable. If the skies look grey and heavy, consider setting out earlier than usual or postponing non-essential trips. Also, always keep an umbrella with you just in case you’re stuck for hours.

11. Always Be Prepared

No matter how much you plan, Lagos traffic can still surprise you. Keep a power bank , your phone charger, snacks, water, and something entertaining (like an audiobook or podcast) in your car. When all else fails, patience and preparation go a long way.

Avoiding traffic in Lagos requires strategic planning everyday. It’s about leaving early, staying informed, knowing those underrated short cuts and listening to both your instincts and technology.