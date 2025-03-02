The Best Restaurants For Pastries And Ice Cream In Lagos

I’ve always had a serious sweet tooth—a passion that has me forever on the hunt for that next perfect bite, that one dessert that makes me stop in my tracks and smile from ear to ear. You know that little dance you give with a wiggle of the shoulders after a lovely first bite, that’s exactly what I’m always after.

Today, I’m excited to share my personal journey through some of Lagos’s best spots for pastries and ice cream. From the buttery layers of freshly baked croissants to creamy ice cream sundaes, six must-visit restaurants have won over my heart (and my taste buds).

Crust and Cream

Crust & Cream is a restaurant that blends a bakery, bistro, and 'coffice' into one relaxing space where you can dine, meet friends, or unwind. Stepping into Crust and Cream feels like entering a cozy haven designed just for dessert lovers. The irresistible aroma of freshly baked pastries greets you the moment you push open the door, accompanied by the staff’s warm smiles.

But the restaurant doesn’t stop at dessert. It also offers many breakfast, grill, and seafood options. The cheesecake on the dessert menu starts at ₦6,000. Location: 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Eric Kayser

With over 200 locations worldwide, it comes without a shock that there are two locations of Eric Kayser in Lagos– one at Victoria Island and the other at Ikoyi. For a taste of authentic French patisserie, Eric Kayser is a dream come true.

My personal must-haves are the Cookie Crunch Ice cream on the scoop (cookies, stracciatella, kayser, cookie biscuit, whipped cream & kayser chocolate sauce) and Galette des Rois. Their ice cream scoops start from ₦3,000. If you love pastries and ice cream and haven’t visited any of Eric Kayser’s locations, you haven’t started. Location: 9 Osborne Road Ikoyi/Alliance Française. You can call them on 09060004887. They are also on the Island, 864A Bishop Aboyade Cole, Victoria Island. You can call them at 09060007275.

Chocolat Royal

You must have heard of this location if you frequently listen to 96.9 Cool FM. Established in 1994, Chocolat Royal has become one of the best locations for comfort food, Crème de la crème, I have to say. This establishment is every chocoholic’s dream come true, their confectionery menu has everything from cookies to muffins to viennoiseries. The items on this menu range from ₦700 to as high as ₦50,000 for the sandwich tray.

The star of the show at Chocolat Royal is undoubtedly the Saint Honore Cake (cake consisting of layers of flaky puff pastry, velvety pastry cream, and bite-sized choux balls); this dessert is pure magic. Their chocolate muffins are a must-try if you want something a little lighter yet equally satisfying. Location: 267 Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos. You can call them at+234 817 001 7852.

Oeuvre Patisserie & Boulangerie

Who says pastries must be expensive? It is definitely not at Oeuvre Patisserie & Boulangerie . Cupcakes and cookies start from ₦600 here. This patisserie has quickly become one of my favourite spots in Lagos for a sweet escape, not just because of the pricing but also the quality of the food. Upon entry, you’re greeted by the comforting sight of freshly baked goods, each one more inviting than the last. Location: Ogudu Mall, Ogudu Rd, Kosofe, Lagos. 0816 881 9823.

Mist Restaurant

Without a doubt, the best ice cream I have ever had was at Mist Restaurant . This restaurant at Art Hotel has a splendid offering, from breakfast options to sushi, soups, and mains, but its dessert offerings deserve the spotlight. Although the offerings aren’t as extensive as some other places on this list, Mist Restaurant more than makes up for it with the quality of what they have.



The stars of the dessert and food menus are their baked malva pudding (an apricot-flavored pudding served with crème anglaise and vanilla ice cream) and Chocolate Brownies.

A carefully curated drinks menu complements the food options, whether you’re in the mood for a classic cocktail, mocktail, or one of the numerous wine options. Mist is a fantastic choice for both casual evenings and special celebrations. Location: Plot 13A, Block 111 Chief Yesufu Abiodun Oniru Rd, Victoria Island, Lagos. 09166105381.

The Ice Cream Factory

Last but by no means least, The Ice Cream Factory is a true paradise for ice cream enthusiasts. Those looking for a sprawling selection of ice cream need not look further; the Ice Cream Factory is the perfect location. Amarena, Butter Pecan, Mixed Berry, Irish Cream, and more are ready to be enjoyed. Hot and cold beverages, cakes, and baked goodies are also available.

The true magic of The Ice Cream Factory lies in its commitment to quality and creativity. Every flavour seems carefully curated, ensuring each scoop is a treat. Location: It is at Ogudu 141 Ogudu Rd and on the Island, at 13 Adebayo Doherty Road, off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.