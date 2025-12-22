Wizkid and Jada P Spotted Leaving Skyla Tyla’s Show in His ₦1.4 Billion Ferrari | Photo Credits: X/@WizkidSource

Wizkid and Jada P Spotted Leaving Skyla Tyla’s Show in His ₦1.4 Billion Ferrari | Photo Credits: X/@WizkidSource

Couple Goals: Wizkid and Jada P Spotted Leaving Dance Eko '25 Festival in His ₦1.4 Billion Ferrari

Afrobeats power couple, Wizkid and Jada P, turned heads at the Dance Eko '25 festival over the weekend.

The Lagos night air usually hums with a specific kind of electricity during the festive season, but on Saturday, December 20, the voltage spiked to record levels.

And it all went down on Day Two of the Dance Eko '25 festival, where Jada Pollock's younger sister, DJ sensation Skyla Tyla, brought her "Even in the Day" brand to a fever pitch at Groove Park.

21/12: Wizkid at Even in the Day with Skyla 🦅 pic.twitter.com/ZAjpqNH9gj — WizKid Gallery (@WizkidGallery) December 21, 2025

However, the real headline wasn't just the music, it was the sight of the Wizkid himself and Jada P, making a cinematic exit in his one of his supercars.

Wizkid, Jada P, And The ₦1.4 Billion Exit

Wizkid didn’t just attend. The hitmaker staged a masterclass in high-fashion nonchalance.

Wizkid at Dance Eko '25 festival | Credit: X/Wizkid Gallery

"Big Wiz", the most streamed Nigerian artist on Apple Music and Spotify this year, cut an exceptionally striking figure, his frame enveloped in a fitted red ringer t-shirt by Celine, featuring a crisp white collar and the house’s signature logo emblazoned in a stylised, evocative font across the chest.

Wizkid tailored into a classic flared bootcut silhouette that lent a retro-modern edge to his silhouette | Credit: X/Wizkid Gallery

The 35-year-old star paired the vibrant top with medium-wash blue denim, tailored into a classic flared bootcut silhouette that lent a retro-modern edge to his silhouette.

The Afrobeats icon further elevated the look with brown-tinted aviator sunglasses and a curated selection of high-jewellery. He layered an array of silver and gold bangles on his right wrist, balancing the ensemble with a cascading mix of gold chains and iced-out diamond necklaces. On his left, a gold-toned, diamond-encrusted wristwatch served as the definitive finishing touch to his nocturnal aesthetic.

Wizkid at Dance Eko '25 festival | Credit: X/Wizkid Gallery

Meanwhile, Wizkid’s powerhouse manager-turned-partner, Jada P, provided the perfect monochromatic counterpoint.

Jada P slayed in a structured black leather mini dress | Credit: X/Wizkid Gallery

The 42-year-old American executive commanded the evening in a structured black leather mini dress, designed with delicate spaghetti straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline that gave way to a sharp, flared skirt.

Jada P's appearance at the Dance Eko '25 festival || Photo Credit: Instagram, Courtesy

Accenting her look with a striking silver snake-style choker and dark, retro-inspired oval sunglasses, she radiated a sharp contrast against the Lagos night.

Wizkid outside in Lagos with Jada P 🤩pic.twitter.com/xjkr83ugQf — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) December 21, 2025

Wizkid and Jada P spotted leaving Dance Eko '25 festival in his ₦1.4 billion Ferrari on Saturday, December 20, 2025 | Credit: X/Wizkid Gallery

The spectacle reached its crescendo when the couple was photographed by paparazzi departing the Lekki venue. The vehicle of choice was none other than Wizkid's pricey acquisition in February 2025, the Ferrari 296 GTS.

Wizkid and Jada P spotted leaving Dance Eko '25 festival on Saturday, December 20, 2025

Reportedly valued at approximately ₦1.4 billion ($960,000 USD), the hybrid supercar’s sleek lines perfectly mirrored the couple’s refined energy.

Fans React to Wizkid and Jada P’s glam appearance

Naturally, the internet had thoughts, with fans gushing over the couple’s appearance and chemistry. Here’s how fans reacted on X.

Long Live Lagos: The Reveal of a Six-Year Romance

Wizkid and his manager Jada Pollock have been together for more than eight years

While the Ferrari and the fashion were the visual feast, the emotional context of the evening was anchored by the recent HBO documentary, Wizkid: Long Live Lagos.

In a rare, vulnerable moment of transparency, Jada P finally pulled back the curtain on their highly successful partnership. She revealed that she has served as his manager for eight years, but more significantly, confirmed they have been in a romantic relationship for six years.

This newfound transparency has added a layer of substance to their "couple goals" status, especially as they recently celebrated a major family milestone: the first birthday of their daughter, Morayo.

Named after Wizkid’s late mother, little Morayo turned one on December 14, 2025. The "Wonderland-themed" private celebration held just days before the Skyla Tyla show saw Wizkid in full "Girl Dad" mode.

Wizkid and his daughter Morayo at her birthday celebration party ❤️



12/14: Wizkid at his daughter Morayo’s birthday celebration. 🎉🖤🦅 pic.twitter.com/0sHhBtkbS5 — Wizkid Source (@WizkidSource) December 14, 2025

This revelation has shifted the public's perception of the duo from "professional associates" to one of the most stable powerhouses in African music. Their appearance at the Dance Eko '25 festival felt less like a celebrity cameo and more like a victory lap for a family that has successfully navigated the challenges of global fame.