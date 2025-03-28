Sheet Masks vs Clay Masks: Which Gives Better Results?

I’m sure you’ve seen “sheet mask” and “clay mask” plastered all over your social media feed with beauty influencers swiping on thick layers of clay or lounging with a serum-drenched sheet mask, claiming their skin has never looked better. But if you’re new to skincare, you might be wondering, what exactly are these masks, and which one actually gives the best results? The real question is, which one is right for you? Well if you want glazed donut glossiness or a deep cleanse, understanding the differences between these two treatments is a way to maximise your skincare routine. Let’s break it down.

What is a Sheet Mask?

A sheet mask is essentially a serum-soaked fabric designed to drench your skin in moisture and nutrients. Typically made from materials like cotton, biocellulose, or hydrogel, these masks act as occlusive barriers, preventing the active ingredients in the “sheets” from evaporating too quickly. By using a sheet mask, you’ll get skin that appears instantly plumper, glowy, and more radiant.

How Do Sheet Masks Work?

Compared to traditional masks that dry down on the skin, sheet masks remain moist throughout the entire application. This helps drive hydrating and brightening ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and algae extracts, deep into the epidermis.

Some innovative formulas, like the algae-calcium dry sheet mask, even make use of ingredients that help strengthen the skin barrier and maintain microbiome balance.

1. Tony Moly Fresh To Go Sheet Mask

If you love skincare that feels as fresh as it sounds, Tony Moly’s Fresh To Go sheet masks are your best bet. Available in six fruit and veggie-infused variants: Aloe (soothing), Avocado (nourishing), Grape (antioxidant-rich), Pineapple (brightening), Tomato (revitalising), and Pomegranate (firming), each mask will provide a burst of natural goodness to tired skin. It has an ampoule-type essence that will hydrate your skin and give it an everyday pick-me-up. Price: ₦1,800. Where To Buy: Shop HD Skin .

2. Anua Heartleaf 77 Soothing Sheet Mask

For sensitive or irritation-prone skin, Anua’s Heartleaf 77 Soothing Sheet Mask might just be a lifesaver. With a whopping 77% Houttuynia Cordata (Heartleaf) extract, this K-beauty favourite calms redness, strengthens the skin barrier , and deeply hydrates. Heartleaf, scientifically known as Houttuynia Cordata (or eosongcho in Korean), is a plant native to Asia that is renowned for its calming, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory benefits.

It is packed with flavonoids, and it has been used for centuries to soothe irritation and reduce redness. Additionally, it has an ultra-soft microfiber sheet that hugs the skin for maximum absorption. It’s also great for anyone with reactive or sensitive skin. Price: ₦4,176. Where to Buy: Shop HD Skin . Customer review: “I have sensitive skin and have trouble finding masks that will not irritate my skin. This mask works so well. I love it and have already purchased more.”

3. Abib Mild Acidic pH Sheet Mask Glutathiosome Fit

Balancing your skin’s pH is key to keeping it healthy, and Abib’s Mild Acidic pH Sheet Mask does just that. Formulated with Niacinamide , Centella Asiatica, and Glutathione, this mask not only soothes but also brightens and strengthens the skin barrier.

Its mild acidic formula mimics the skin’s natural pH, and keeps the skin hydrated without disrupting its balance. It’s the perfect post-exfoliation mask to rebalance and hydrate your skin. Price: ₦4,176. Where To Buy: Shop HD Skin .

4. Nard Tea Tree Calming Moisture Mask

If breakouts and irritation are your biggest skin concerns, Nard’s Tea Tree Calming Moisture Mask deserves a spot in your routine. Formulated with Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) extract and five types of Hyaluronic Acid , it hydrates, soothes, and helps regulate oil production.

Plus, it contains Jojoba and Avocado Oils for an extra nourishing boost. It hydrates while keeping breakouts at bay, a rare combination in sheet masks. Price: ₦1,800. Where To Buy: Shop HD Skin .

Who Should Use Sheet Masks?

Dry or dehydrated skin : If your skin feels tight, rough, or flaky, a sheet mask can provide an instant moisture surge.

Dull or tired-looking skin : Many sheet masks are packed with various radiance-boosting ingredients that revive a lacklustre complexion.

Sensitive skin: Since they don’t require rinsing, sheet masks can be gentler on reactive skin types compared to clay masks.

While they’re great for hydration, sheet masks don’t provide deep cleansing benefits though. If your skin is congested or prone to breakouts, a sheet mask alone won’t be enough to keep oil and impurities in check. Additionally, they can be wasteful, as each mask is single-use.

What is a Clay Mask?

A clay mask is designed to absorb excess oil, pull out impurities, and refine the appearance of pores. Formulated with natural clays like bentonite, kaolin, or Fuller’s earth, these masks act as magnets for toxins and debris, which is why they’re a favourite among people with oily or acne-prone skin.

How Do Clay Masks Work?

When applied to the skin, the clay gradually dries and tightens as it absorbs sebum and unclogs pores. Some clay mask formulas contain charcoal for extra detoxification, while others use soothing ingredients like aloe vera or green tea to prevent excessive dryness. According to this 2017 study , a lotion containing a type of bentonite clay was shown to have the potential to reduce the symptoms of dermatitis caused by poison oak and poison ivy.

1. Simple Detox & Brighten Clay Mask

For those days when your skin feels congested, dull, or just plain meh, Simple’s Detox & Brighten Clay Mask works wonders. Formulated with Kaolin and Bentonite Clays, it draws out impurities while Niacinamide and Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate (a stable Vitamin C derivative) brighten the complexion. It’s also very affordable and lasts for a long time. Price: ₦3,200. Where To Buy: Shop Skin Pop Essentiel .

3. Face Facts Cucumber Clay Mask

If you love a classic mud mask with a refreshing effect, Face Facts’ Cucumber Clay Mask is for you. With Kaolin Clay as its star ingredient, this mask deeply cleanses without over-drying. It’s a go-to clay mask for combination and oily skin. Plus, the cucumber scent makes for a spa-like experience at home. Price: ₦2,500. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

3. BRMUD Recovery Mud Clay Mask

For serious pore-purging power, BRMUD’s Recovery Mud Mask will give your skin the ultimate detox. Formulated with ultra-fine Boryeong Mud, this wash-off mask lifts sebum, impurities, and excess oil while giving your skin a dose of skin-loving minerals.

The texture is luxuriously soft. It has whipped cream consistency, rather than the traditional heavy clay, so it spreads beautifully and won’t leave your skin feeling dry or tight. Cardi B has also personally shared that this is one of her favourite skincare products! Price: ₦16,650. Where To Buy: Shop Shop Station .

Who Should Use Clay Masks?

Oily or acne-prone skin : If you struggle with excess shine, blackheads, or frequent breakouts, a clay mask can help balance oil production.

Clogged pores : Clay masks work like a vacuum to remove dirt, dead skin cells, and debris trapped within pores.

Combination skin: Anyone with combination skin can use clay masks on oily areas (like the T-zone).

The biggest drawback of clay masks is that they can be drying if they’re overused. If they’re left on the skin for too long, they can strip the skin of its natural moisture, which can lead to irritation. They also require more effort than sheet masks; applying, waiting for it to dry, and then rinsing it off can be a hassle if you’re short on time.

Which Mask Gives Better Results?

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. It all comes down to your skin type and current concerns. Sheet masks are your best bet for hydration, glow, and quick results. They give the skin an instant glowing and extremely hydrated effect, which is why they’re usually used before a big event or whenever your skin needs a pick-me-up.

Clay masks reign supreme for deep cleansing, oil control, and pore refinement. They work at a deeper level to detoxify the skin, so they’re great for weekly maintenance.

The Best Strategy? Use Both!