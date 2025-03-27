The Best 9 Products to Lighten Dark Underarms Under ₦20,000

When it comes to common skincare concerns like acne, dark spots, or keratosis pilaris (those tiny bumps on the backs of your arms and on your thighs), there’s no shortage of advice and product recommendations. But when it comes to dark underarms, the conversation is surprisingly discreet, despite it being an insecurity for many people.

Dark underarms are a completely normal occurrence. In fact, certain areas of the body, such as the groin and underarms, naturally tend to be darker than the surrounding skin due to increased friction and hormonal influences. But the desire for even-toned underarms is a beauty standard that often leads people to search for solutions for lightening them.

While there’s nothing wrong with having some hyperpigmentation under the arms, it’s also okay to want to reduce it. You're in the right place if you’ve been searching for effective ways to gradually brighten your underarms. Below, we break down the causes of dark underarms and the best skincare ingredients and products to help achieve a more even tone over time.

What Causes Dark Underarms?

Genetics can play a role in skin pigmentation, but most cases of dark underarms are linked to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH). PIH occurs when the skin produces excess melanin after an inflammatory process.

Some of these activities include hair removal methods like waxing and shaving (especially with dull razors or too much pressure) that cause irritation, friction from tight clothing which causes constant rubbing, leading to darkening. Skin conditions like eczema, fungal and yeast infections, contact dermatitis can all contribute to pigmentation in the underarm area.

Additionally, some deodorants and antiperspirants with aluminium or fragrances may cause irritation and contribute to hyperpigmentation. Hormonal changes associated with conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or insulin resistance can sometimes darken areas like the underarms, neck, and groin.

How to Slowly Lighten Dark Underarms

Lightening dark underarms isn’t an overnight process, but the right skincare routine and ingredients can help. Here’s a step-by-step approach with the best product recommendations attached to it:

1. Use a Kojic Acid Product

If you’re active on TikTok, you’ll be familiar with Kojic Acid as an ingredient because it got its big break on that app, and has been rocking the world ever since. Kojic acid (KA) is a well-known brightening ingredient derived from fungi. It works by stopping melanin production and helping to fade hyperpigmentation over time. Look for kojic acid in serums, creams, or soaps designed for sensitive areas. A gentle kojic acid-infused soap, serum, or treatment applied once or twice daily can help lighten the underarms gradually.

Kojie San Kojic Acid Soap

Key Ingredients: Kojic Acid, Coconut Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Glycerin Kojic acid is a well-known tyrosinase inhibitor that helps to reduce melanin production, which means it is a tried and true ingredient for lightening dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Kojie San Kojic Acid Soap is one of the most popular Kojic acid products, and it can be used by anyone looking to brighten their underarms while also cleansing the skin.

Including coconut oil helps to maintain hydration, while tea tree oil provides antibacterial benefits and reduces the risk of irritation. Price: ₦3,999. Where To Buy: Shop Perona Beauty . How to Use: Lather the soap on damp skin and leave it on for a minute before rinsing. To prevent dryness, start using it every other day.

Koji White Kojic Acid Skin Brightening Soap

Key Ingredients: Kojic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid, Tea Tree Extract, Coconut Oil, Vitamin C This 5% kojic acid soap is formulated for deep cleansing while also helping to brighten the skin. This soap is enriched with hyaluronic acid and coconut oil to help maintain hydration and prevent excessive dryness. Vitamin C also adds an extra brightening boost while protecting the skin from oxidative stress. Price: ₦13,000 (2 bars). Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

Koji White Bright Underarm Booster Serum

Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, Tranexamic Acid, Kojic Acid, Lentil Seed Extract This fast-absorbing serum is specifically designed to penetrate the skin deeply and reduce underarm pigmentation. Niacinamide is a powerful ingredient that soothes and strengthens the skin barrier while also brightening dark marks.

Tranexamic acid, a potent skin-lightening agent, works alongside kojic acid in this booster serum to clear stubborn hyperpigmentation. Additionally, lentil seed extract helps to exfoliate and refine rough pores to make the underarms appear smoother. Price: ₦16,000. Where To Buy: Shop Buy Better . How to Use: Apply a small amount to clean, dry underarms before moisturising.

Face Facts Kojic Acid Body Lotion

Key Ingredients: Kojic Acid, Retinol, Vitamin C, Vitamin E This affordable lotion combines multiple actives to gently exfoliate, brighten, and hydrate the skin. Kojic acid reduces pigmentation, while retinol and retinyl propionate accelerate skin cell turnover by helping to fade dark patches faster. Vitamin C and E provide antioxidant protection and prevent further darkening. This lotion is best for anyone who wants a gradual brightening lotion that also improves skin texture. Price: ₦7,500. Where To Buy: Shop Skin Pop Essentiel . How to Use: Apply daily after showering and focus on the affected areas. Also use sunscreen on exposed skin, as retinol increases sensitivity to UV rays.

2. Switch to a Brightening Deodorant

Traditional deodorants and antiperspirants often contain aluminium compounds and synthetic fragrances, both of which can contribute to irritation and darkening of the underarms. Instead, you can use a brightening deodorant formulated with niacinamide , licorice extract, and vitamin C to brighten that area, reduce pigmentation, and protect it from free radicals, all while controlling odour.

Vaseline GlutaGlow Ampoule Serum Deodorant Ultra Bright

Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, Glutathione, Collagen Amino Acids, Sunflower Seed Oil A dual-purpose deodorant that provides odour protection while also working to brighten the underarm skin. It uses niacinamide and glutathione to help even out skin tone, and collagen amino acids to support skin elasticity. It also contains sunflower seed oil that hydrates the skin and reduces irritation caused by shaving or waxing. Price: ₦7,500. Where To Buy: Shop Shop Station .

Vaseline GlutaGlow Ampoule Serum Deodorant Bright & Renew

Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, Glutathione, Vitamin C, Vitamin E This version contains all the brightening benefits of the Ultra Bright formula, with the added benefit of vitamin C and E for more skin renewal and antioxidant protection. It is best for anyone who wants an extra boost of vitamin C to accelerate the brightening process. Price: ₦7,500. Where To Buy: Shop Perona Beauty .

Nivea Brightening Deep Serum Deodorant

Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, Hokkaido Rose Essence, Liquorice Extract Formulated with concentrated vitamin C, this deodorant not only controls odour but also helps repair pigmentation over time. Additionally, it uses Liquorice extract as a natural brightening agent, and Hokkaido rose essence to provide deep nourishment. It has a light floral-sweet scent, and it contains antioxidant-rich botanicals. Price: ₦8,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Beauty Prism .

3. Use a Chemical Exfoliator

Regular exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells that can make underarm pigmentation more noticeable. Instead of harsh physical scrubs, use chemical exfoliants like AHAs (lactic acid, glycolic acid) or BHAs (salicylic acid). These acids work to gently break down dead skin cells and even out skin tone over time.

Revox B77 Just Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner

Key Ingredients: Glycolic Acid, Urea, Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera Chemical exfoliation is one of the most effective ways to reduce pigmentation and this Revox glycolic acid toner has all the necessary ingredients to brighten dark underarms. It uses Glycolic acid to gently remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover.

It also uses Urea to help hydrate and hyaluronic acid with aloe vera to soothe the skin and prevent irritation. Price: ₦11,200. Where to Buy: Shop 24 Eleven .

How to Use: Apply 2-3 times a week after cleansing, followed by a moisturiser. Avoid mixing with other exfoliating acids or retinoids.

4. Use an Aluminium-Free Deodorant

If your current deodorant contains aluminium-based antiperspirants, you may have already noticed how it can cause itching and irritation at times. Ultimately, switching to an aluminium-free option will significantly reduce irritation and prevent further darkening. Many natural deodorants now come with soothing and brightening ingredients to give you the exact desired results.

Dr. Teal’s Aluminium-Free Deodorant (Magnesium + Lavender & Vanilla)

Key Ingredients: Magnesium Hydroxide, Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Baking Soda

If you want to avoid aluminium-based deodorants, this natural alternative uses magnesium hydroxide and baking soda to neutralise odour while keeping underarms fresh. It also uses Shea butter and coconut oil to provide hydration and reduce the likelihood of irritation that can lead to pigmentation. And of course, it has a soothing and warm lavender-vanilla scent.



Price: ₦8,999. Where To Buy: Shop Coco Rosey .

More tips for preventing and treating dark underarms include moisturising daily, wearing breathable fabrics (for minimal friction), avoiding harsh hair removal methods, applying sunscreen, and staying consistent.