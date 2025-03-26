As a girly girl, one of my mottos in life is “You can never have too many lip glosses.” And as someone blessed with naturally big lips that are pretty out there, it’s practically second nature for me always to carry at least two lip glosses in my bag. This is a habit I developed way back in primary school, and now, as a Gen-Z 9–5er, I still make sure to reapply my lip gloss religiously after meals, before a meeting, or just because.

But honestly, what a time it is to be alive for lip gloss lovers! Less than a century ago, lip gloss didn’t even exist, and now, we’re spoiled for choice. There are countless high-shine formulas that have been developed beyond those sticky, glitter-packed tubes from the early 2000s (though we’re still here for nostalgia). Today’s lip glosses are hydrating, long-wearing, and formulated with skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid , peptides , and shea butter to nourish your lips. But let’s get down to business. Which lip glosses actually give that thick, glassy, long-lasting finish we all admire and crave? After numerous hours of research and personal testing, here are the best nine lip glosses that’ll make your lips the envy of the town.

1. Victoria’s Spirit Bene Tint Lip Gloss

First things first, I know you might be wondering what the hell “Victoria’s Spirit” is. Well, it is an affordable dupe of Victoria’s Secret (the beauty conglomerate that we all know and love) and an amazing one at that. This lip gloss is one that I can beat my chest and say lasts all day!

It says it is a rose-tinted gloss on its packaging, but it applies clear on my lips and, let me tell you, it does not budge. Meals? Check. Meetings? Check. Nonstop yapping? Check. It holds up through it all without drying out my lips (a major win). And at just 2,000 naira, it’s an absolute steal. The girls that know, know. Price: ₦2,000. Where To Buy: Shop Lavande .

2. MAC Lipglass

A makeup artist favourite for a reason, MAC’s Lipglass is the OG high-shine gloss. It gives that mirror-like effect when it’s worn alone or over a lip liner, and it genuinely lasts. Formulated with jojoba oil, it keeps lips soft while providing its promised high-impact shine. It has pretty basic packaging and comes in a transparent tube with a black twist cap, but we pick quality over aesthetics any day over here.

Additionally, a tiny amount is all you need to coat your lips, so one tube will last you forever. It’ll give you shiny and glossy lips for the whole day. You can never go wrong with this bad girl. Price: ₦18,000. Where To Buy: Shop La Mimz Beauty Fashion Store .

Customer review: “I got a free mini in one of my purchases as I'm still waiting for my full size one in the mail. This product is amazing, not sticky or goopy. This gloss will stay in one spot and not move around and if you have dry lips they will be saved instantly. I also will add that this gloss will instantly make your lips look so much more plumped and kissable. And the packaging may be plain but the tip of the applicator feels so nice and really pushes the product onto your lips!!! 100% will be repurchased forever.”

3. Maybelline Lifter Plumping Gloss

I imagine a boss babe who is always on top of her game, wearing this Maybelline Lifter Plumping Gloss. It’s infused with chilli pepper and Maxi-Lip™ for a plumping effect that tingles (but not in a painful way). With eight gorgeous shades, an XL wand for easy application, and long-lasting shine, this one’s perfect for a polished look you don’t have to think twice about.

Furthermore, this gloss has a tingling effect that typically lasts for an hour (due to its lip-plumping nature). But if you experience any discomfort, please discontinue its use immediately. Don’t apply it on sensitive, chapped, or cracked lips. Price: ₦15,000. Where to Buy: Shop Coco Rosey .

4. Essence Extreme Shine Volume Lipgloss in Milky Way

If you’re after that glass-like shine but without the sticky mess, this gloss is an absolute dream. Milky Way is a sheer, milky-pink shade with a subtle shimmer to get that my-lips-but-better effect. It’s non-sticky, super smooth, and feels more like a lip oil than a traditional gloss. Plus, Essence went the extra mile by making this formula free of silicones, microplastics, and alcohol, so your lips stay hydrated and happy.

If you love a glossy lip that looks ultra-wet and catches the light in all the right ways, this one’s a great pick. It layers beautifully over lip liner or lipstick but is just as stunning on its own. Let’s not forget that it also has a slight plumping effect for extra juicy lips. Price: ₦4,634. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty .

5. Essence Juicy Bomb Lip Gloss

If you’re not a fan of wand applicators and prefer an OG squeeze tube, Essence Juicy Bomb is the way to go. It’s deliciously fruity, insanely glossy, and has that non-sticky, comfortable wear that makes reapplying a joy. Plus, it’s ridiculously affordable. It’s available in flavours: proud papaya, lovely litchi, bouncy bubblegum, and poppin’ pomegranate. The gloss itself is of such great quality that you’ll be surprised at how affordable it is. It’s shiny, glossy, and non-sticky. Price: ₦3,089. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty .

6. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Stix in Hot Chocolit

Brown lip gloss on brown skin girls is literally the perfect combination and a beautiful sight to see. This looks like a lipstick, but it applies gloss, which is why it is on this list. It’s technically a gloss-lipstick hybrid, but it gives that juicy shine while keeping lips moisturised for up to eight hours. It has a creamy texture and applies nicely to the lips. However, you have to be careful to not press down on the product too much because that could make a mess.

Shea butter , vitamin E , and squalane properly nourishes and hydrates the lips. This is one of the best rich, chocolatey glosses on the market for the perfect stunning pout. Price: ₦45,000. Where To Buy: Shop Essenza .

7. Kiko Milano 3D Hydra Lipgloss

If pigment is what you’re after, the shades Pearly Lavender, Red Garnet, and Magenta from Kiko Milano’s 3D Hydra range are perfection. These glosses are buttery smooth, non-sticky, and will give you the ultimate “wet lips” look. Also, they are made from botanicals like Bidens Pilosa Extract, a plant-derived retinol alternative for a subtle plumping effect.

It also contains cottonseed and flaxseed oil for hydration and comfortable wear. Price: ₦29,000 (Shade 21). Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria . Price: ₦55,000 (Pearly Lavender, Red Garnet, and Magenta). Where To Buy: Shop Spoonful Of Beauty .

8. Makeup Revolution Pout Bomb Plumping Lip Gloss

For lips that look like glass, this is the one. Seriously, you’ll see reflections in it. Made with vitamin E, this clear gloss gives a gorgeous wet finish with a slight plumping effect, nothing too intense, just enough to enhance your natural pout. When you first apply it, you’ll get a tingling minty effect, but that later stops, and gives way for fuller looking glossy lips. Price: ₦15,500. Where To Buy: Shop The Beauty Espacio The Beauty Espacio .

9. Victoria’s Secret Beauty Rush Lip Gloss (Candy Baby)

This is peak early-2000s nostalgia in a tube. The Candy Baby shade is a pale pink gloss with a delicious vanilla-cotton candy scent that genuinely reminds me of a strawberry milkshake or yoghurt. It’s a bit sticky, but it makes your lips look juicy and tastes amazing. If you’re going on a date night with your boo thing, ensure you reach for this lip gloss to make your lips look juicy and taste amazing too! Price: ₦8,000. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .