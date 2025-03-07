The 7 Best Niacinamide Toners for Skin Brightening and Oil Control

If you’ve spent any time exploring skincare, chances are you’ve come across the ingredient niacinamide. This ingredient has, dare I say, reached icon status in the beauty world, and for good reason. But what exactly is niacinamide, and why should you consider incorporating it into your toner?

What is Niacinamide, and Why is It Used in Skincare?

Niacinamide, also known as Vitamin B3, is a water-soluble vitamin that works with your skin to improve its texture and overall health. It’s widely celebrated for its ability to regulate sebum (oil) production, which makes it highly recommended for oily and combination skin types.

Additionally, niacinamide helps fade hyperpigmentation, strengthen the skin barrier, and reduce redness. These benefits make it an excellent ingredient for achieving a brighter, more even complexion. Because of these benefits, it’s no surprise that niacinamide is a star ingredient in toners.

Why is a Toner Essential in Your Skincare Routine?

A toner is a light, fast-absorbing liquid that preps your skin after cleansing. It helps to remove any remaining impurities from your skin after you’ve washed your face, balances the skin’s pH and enhances the absorption of subsequent skincare products like serums and moisturisers. A good toner can also provide hydration, brightening, or oil control. Now that you understand the power of niacinamide and the role of a toner, let’s explore the best niacinamide toners that can help you achieve shine-free, glowing skin.

1. Good Molecules Niacinamide Brightening Toner

This toner is designed to target uneven skin tone and dullness while controlling oil production. Its 3% niacinamide effectively reduces redness and minimizes the appearance of pores. It also contains arbutin, a skin-brightening agent that helps fade dark spots; Licorice Root Extract, known for its soothing and brightening properties; and Sodium Hyaluronate ( hyaluronic acid ), which provides hydration to keep the skin plump.

This Brightening Toner is perfect for anyone struggling with hyperpigmentation and excess oil production because it works to keep the skin balanced, and provide a radiant complexion. Price: ₦22,800. Where To Buy: Shop Coco Rosey .

2. Rice 70 Glow Milky Toner

Koreans have unlocked the benefits of rice in skincare, and this toner is solid proof of that. It combines the power of niacinamide with the nourishing benefits of rice extract which makes it a great toner for brightening and hydration. Some of its other key ingredients include 71% Rice Bran Water that is rich in amino acids and antioxidants that boost the skin’s elasticity and radiance.

It also uses Hydrolysed Rice Protein to strengthen the skin barrier and ceramides to help retain moisture and protect against environmental damage. Customers also praise this toner for improving their skin texture. Its creamy, milky texture is great for those who want a balance between hydration and oil control. Price: $22. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

Customer review: “I have pretty dry and sensitive skin so I am always working to incorporate extra hydrating steps in my morning and evening routines. This Anua Rice Glow Milky Toner is an incredible addition to my routine. It’s so silky and hydrating. My skin drinks it right up. It works so well both in the evening or in my morning routines. I like to use it right after my cleanser once my skin is clean but still damp for best results. It’s perfectly layered with all my other skincare products and keeps my skin feeling plump and moisturized for hours. Also worked as a great addition to my prep for my makeup days. Skin is dewy and my makeup sits well! This is probably my favorite milky ceramide toner I’ve ever tried! I would definitely repurchase when my current one runs out.”

3. Madagascar Centella Tone Brightening Boosting Toner

A gentle, soothing and effective toner, this toner’s formula focuses on brightening and calming irritated skin. It contains Centella Asiatica Extract, an ingredient I love because it is an anti-inflammatory ingredient that soothes the most sensitive skin.

In addition, it contains Papaya and Apple Extracts, natural exfoliants that help remove dead skin cells, and MadeWhite™ (Patented Centella Extract), which works to clear dullness and uneven skin tone.

If your skin is sensitive and prone to irritation, but you still want niacinamide’s oil-controlling and brightening benefits, you might want to try this toner because it was made for sensitive skin. It comes in a glass bottle with a watery texture that almost feels like nothing on the skin. Price: ₦19,500. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop .

4. Paula’s Choice Skin Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner

This toner is designed for oily skin and those with enlarged pores. It contains niacinamide, which minimises pores and reduces excess sebum. Ceramide strengthens the skin barrier, and Chamomile and burdock Root Extracts provide soothing and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Its non-greasy formula refreshes your skin without over-drying it. This toner also has tons of brilliant reviews from customers who use it to treat back acne, clear cystic acne, and balance skin compromised by heavy active ingredients. Price: $26. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

Customer review: “ LOVE IT!!!!!!! I have very sensitive skin. I realized I was having a lot of acne due to my sensitive skin responding to the fragrance that was present in my previous toner. I wanted a toner that was hydrating and non-irritating. This toner does them both!! I love that it doesn't have any fragrance which is very hard to come by these days. I love how great it absorbs on the skin and hydrates it. I have been using it twice a day for two months now and it has completely changed my skin!!!! “

5. Pyunkang Yul Acne Toner

Another great toner for sensitive, acne-prone skin, Pyunkang Yul Acne Toner helps control oil, unclog pores, and calm inflammation. Its standout ingredients include Willow Bark Extract, a natural source of salicylic acid that gently exfoliates the skin, and Tiger Lily Extract, which helps eliminate acne-causing bacteria.

It also contains Centella Asiatica and Licorice Root Extracts to soothe and brighten the skin. If you struggle with breakouts, oily skin, or a dull complexion, this toner will not irritate your skin but will revitalise it. Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Shop at Kona Biosciences .

6. Dr. G R.E.D Blemish Clear Soothing Toner

If you’re prone to severe acne breakouts, this Dr. G R.E.D Blemish Clear Soothing Toner might just be your solution to clearer skin. It is packed with soothing and acne-fighting ingredients to calm inflammation while maintaining oil control. It contains 5-Cica Complex (Centella and Madecassoside), which helps to promote skin healing and reduce redness.

Madecassoside is a relatively new skincare ingredient, but it is commonly found in products for sensitive skin. Studies suggest that it is a wound-healing, anti-inflammatory, and anti-ageing agent. Additionally, this toner contains aloe vera extract to hydrate and soothe irritation. Sugarcane and Willow Bark Extract are natural sources of Alpha-Hydroxy and Beta-Hydroxy acids, which exfoliate and gently smooth out skin texture. Dr G R.E.D is a K-beauty brand famous for its acne-fighting products. Price: $14.95. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

7. Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Water

This luxurious toner, enriched with traditional Korean herbal medicine, nourishes and revitalizes dull skin. Its 4.9-star rating is no news to Beauty of Joseon, one of Korea’s biggest skincare brands. This toner combines the power of ginseng and niacinamide to treat uneven skin tone and dryness.

It contains 80% Ginseng Root Water, which contains saponin, which rapidly moisturises for an extended period of time. In Korea, ginseng root is known as the “herb of the gods. " It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that reduce redness and help with anti-ageing concerns.

This toner uses Hyaluronic Acid and Panthenol to lock in hydration for a plump, healthy glow. It can be used as a toner or essence, and it helps to prep your skin before using a chemical peel or exfoliant. This Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Water is really just an all-rounder! Price: $17.48. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .