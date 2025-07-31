5 Aesthetic Lagos Restaurants Where You Can Take Pictures Without Being Kicked Out

People love to document their experiences by capturing where they visit, things they buy, where they travel to, their food, and so on. The funny phrase “the camera eats first” exists now because people now love to take pictures of their food before digging in, so they can post it on their stories and feed.

However, there’s nothing as heartbreaking as dressing up to visit a restaurant that’s been hyped up on the internet, only to get there and find out that they do not allow pictures. We all know that some Lagos restaurants have “funny” policies and even dress codes sometimes. If you’re a content creator , a model, or just someone who wants to go out and take nice pictures while enjoying good food, here’s a list of restaurants in Lagos that don’t have a strict no-picture policy.

Instead, they let you take pictures, sometimes even encourage it, as long as you buy something. Let’s get into it:

1. Mood Lagos

📍 The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

🕒 Open: Tues–Mon, 2 pm–1 am (Fri–Sun till 2 am). Mood Lagos is a rooftop restaurant with a very soft, glass-ceiling aesthetic. There’s an indoor or outdoor seating space, and every part of this restaurant gives off a chic and refined downtown vibe. The ambience is elevated at night with glowing lights in orange, white, and pink , and comfy nude-toned chairs. There’s even a central stage and bar where you can see your drinks being made.

Mood Wednesdays are a whole thing with dancers, DJs, and pure nightlife energy. There’s a ₦30,000 minimum spend per head, but you’ll get your money’s worth with their seafood, mixed grill, and “Mood” platters. You’ll also find yummy starters like tacos and gizzard wraps, and desserts like carrot cake and brownies. You can take pictures. Just make sure you’re dining and not doing a fashion shoot and dashing out. READ ALSO: Looking for Boba Tea in Lagos? Here Are 5 Spots to Get Yours

2. Trib3 Lagos

📍 288B Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island.

🕒 Open: Mon–Fri from 4 pm, Weekends from 12 pm. Trib3 Lagos is one of the new kids on the block (opened in 2024), and it’s giving culture, food, and good energy all in one place. Their decor leans heavily Afrocentric, with cultural elements all over the space.

Every last Saturday of the month, they host Trib3 Royale, which is an event where people born that month get birthday sashes, tiaras, and enjoy a full experience with food, comedy, music, and magic shows. They also have Sunday brunch on the 1st and 3rd Sunday of every month, with unlimited cocktails/mocktails. You can take pictures at this restaurant, and no one will side-eye.

3. Mayfair Lagos

📍 19B Sinari Daranijo Street, Victoria Island.

🕒 Open: Tuesday - Sunday from 4 pm, Closed on Mondays. Mayfair Lagos is one of the most aesthetically pleasing restaurants in the city, no cap. It has floral ceiling decor, a terrace for hookah/shisha lovers, and even their bathroom is Instagrammable (yes, there are lights in the sink).

The real showstopper is their staircase area with a white structure that has built-in lights in each step and art-inspired wall patterns that give a Greek mythology vibe. If you love taking pictures, this is a spot to visit. Just make sure you buy food or drinks, it’s a fair trade.

4. Vici Lagos

📍 106A Anifowoshe Street, Victoria Island.

🕒 Weekdays from 1 pm, Weekends from noon till late. Vici is a high-end Itameshi (Italian-Japanese fusion) restaurant and chophouse that’s classy and posh. Each section, from their dining rooms, terrace, or banquet space, has its own mood and aesthetic.

Their colour theme includes soft pinks, beiges, with warm lighting that makes everything look even better on camera. Their dishes are beautifully plated, their wine list is extensive, and they genuinely want you to enjoy the full experience, including pictures. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are safer, especially if you’re planning a mini shoot before you eat.

5. KNOWHERE Lagos

📍 17 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island.

🕒 Open: Tuesday –Sunday from 11 am (Mon from 5 pm). KNOWHERE is an upscale fine dining restaurant with a modern, artsy vibe and premium decor. From soft leather seating to warm-toned lighting and stylish fixtures, you’re stepping into a world of luxury.