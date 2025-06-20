If you are planning to pop the question , or simply fantasizing about a proposal that’ll make Instagrammers swoon with all the lovey-dovey emotions, then you’re at the right place. This isn’t just a guide to restaurants in Lagos. It’s a love letter to the places where “yes” sounds sweeter, the air feels charged, and everything from the lighting to the last sip of wine whispers: “ Put a ring on it .”

Let's talk about ten stunning restaurants in Lagos where romance is the course du jour , and any table has the potential to be the start of forever .

1. Mist Restaurant

Plot 13A, Block III, Chief Yesuf Abiodun Oniru Way, Victoria Island There are fine dining restaurants, and then there's Mist, where luxury meets ambience like they're dancing to a mellow jazz playlist curated by Cupid himself. Inside the Art Hotel, Mist makes Asian fusion the focal point.

The lighting is somber, the vibe is glamorous, and the decor is the kind of cutting-edge sheen that necessitates a proposal moment. Add in a glass of wine, a knee drop, and get the engagement started. For reservations inquiries, call +2349166105381. https://arthotelng.com/mist-restaurant/

2. Sky Restaurant

1415 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island

Opening Hours: Lunch: 12 noon- 3 pm, Dinner: 6 pm-10:30 pm, Bar: 12 noon-1 am Over the din of city noise, on the top floor of Eko Hotel, Sky Restaurant serves not just food, but also serenity and beauty. It's Lagos’ highest restaurant for a reason: the views are what take centre stage.

Picture a candlelight dinner with the skyline sparkling like a thousand approving witnesses. It’s classy. It's elegant. It's oozing "forever and ever". One bite of their Asian-fusion food, and she'll be saying yes. Fo r reservations, please call +234 9092772700 or +234 8092772700. https://www.ekohotels.com/the-sky-restaurant.php

3. 788 on the Sea

Twinwaters Entertainment Center, Okunde BluCentre Scheme, Off Remi Olowude Street, Lekki Phase 1

Opening Hours: 12.00 noon to 10.30 pm, daily. If there was ever a place that exuded proposal vibes from every corner, it’s 788 on the Sea. Picture this: soft piano in the background, smooth breeze rustling your cheeks, a wine list that understands the mission, and the view?

It’s the kind of ambience that makes you whisper endearments and forever promises between bites of incredibly styled modern dishes. For bookings and reservations, call 09080077221 or 09080066113. https://twinwaterslagos.com/788-on-the-sea/

4. The Terrace

Opening Hours: Monday through Thursday, 12 pm - 5 pm.

23B Kunle Ogunba Street, Lekki Phase The Terrace is what happens when tropical charm meets urban romance. Located in Lekki, this cozy rooftop isn’t just date night material, it’s "Will you marry me?” material.

The flamingo-themed decor brings tropical paradise, and the menu, a mix of Mexican, Jamaican, Indian and Nigerian food, is a foodie’s paradise. Between happy hours, hookah sessions, and sip-and-paint vibes, the mood is already right; add a diamond ring, and it’s a forever journey. For reservations, visit https://www.reisty.com/the-terrace-lagos/reservation .

5. Safron Rooftop

Opening Hours: Tuesdays - Sundays; 5pm -11 pm

57 Joel 5 pmnnaike Street, Ikeja G.R.A. Dreaming of a rooftop murmuring sophistication in your ear as the city hums softly beneath? Safron Rooftop is your lofty love nest. Above Lagos’ bustle, this spot was created for love. Catching the sunset with mocktails or dancing slowly under the stars after dinner?

Safron has space for love to grow quietly and fashionably. The only thing more breathtaking than the skyline? Her reaction to the ring. For reservations, call +234 906 649 8862 or email reservations@thesafronhotel.com . https://www.thesafronhotel.com/rooftop/

6. Shiro Lagos

Opening Hours: Mondays: 12 pm - 10 pm, Tuesdays - Sundays : 12 pm - 1 am

Plt 3 & 4, block XVI, Water Corporation, Victoria Island On Victoria Island, this is not just a restaurant; it is a destination for love, with an ambience laced with gold and food beautifully crafted. Shiro combines pan-Asian cuisine with a luxury flair, providing your proposal with the glamorous ambience it deserves.

It’s dramatic, bold, and unapologetically extra. If your romance story is giving the main character vibes, Shiro is the place you seal it. For reservations, visit, https://www.reisy.com/shiro/reservation . https://experienceshiro.com/shiro-lagos/

7. Túraká Lagos

Opening Hours: Monday to Thursday: 11 am-11 pm Friday & Saturday: 11 am-1 am Sunday: 11 am11 pmm

1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island Túraká offers a double energy experience: a view of the vibrant Lagos skyline and a calming ocean view. It’s chic, laid-back, and offers just the right amount of drama, with signature cocktails, live music, and a gentle breeze.

This is where love does not scream, it sways. Imagine proposing to the sound of a live band serenade, with the ocean as the background and clinking glasses all around. You didn’t reserve a dinner, you reserved a memory. For reservations , call, +2349068000025. ttps://ebonylifeplace.com/turaka/

8. Trib3 Lagos

Opening Hours : Monday to Friday, 4 pm to 2 am; Saturday, 4 pm to 2 am; Sunday, 12 pm to 2 am.

288B Ajose Adeogun, VI If your relationship is rich with laughter, culture, and spice, Trib3 is your vibe. It's not merely a restaurant, it's a Lagos celebration, with creative cuisine and vibrant energy.

It's the kind of place where you don’t have to wait until dessert to pop the question, because everything about the vibe is already sweet. For love that's down-to-earth, bold, and ready for the next page, Trib3 says, "Do it here." For reservations, call +234 916 986 4838 or email bookings@trib3lagos.com . https://www.trib3lagos.com/

9. The Garden, Ikoyi

Opening Hours: Mondays, 9am-8pm, Tuesdays-Wednesdays, 9am-10pm, Thursdays-Sundays, 9am-11pm

8 Bayo Kuku Rd, Ikoyi At times, all love needs is some greenery and downtime to grow. The Garden in Ikoyi delivers that. It's a city jungle haven in the metropolis; an urban secret garden with blooms, lights, and gentle lighting perfectly suited for those who crave something understated yet thrilling.

Whether it's a picnic-perfect arrangement, an intimate surprise party with friends, or a serene still moment stargazing, The Garden is where heartfelt becomes heart-stealing. For reservations, call 08124230942 or email thegardenikoyi@gmail.com . https://thegardenikoyi.com/

10. The View Rooftop

Opening Hours: Operating Hours Tuesday- Thursday: 12 noon - 10:30 pm. Fri - Sun: 12noon - 12 am

Off Remi Olowode Road, Lekki, Second Roundabout Escape the Lagos stress and step into the time to say forever? Twin Waters' View Rooftop serves you sky, serenity, and a whole lot of class. It's perched above five floors with cocktails that can melt tension and finger foods that nourish.

It's relaxed, intimate, and the perfect "let's escape the world" proposal spot. With a view that stretches forever, it's only right you propose a “forever” here too. For reservations, call 08183374358, 09080077221, 08186151934. https://twinwaterslagos.com/the-view-rooftop/

Lagos isn’t short on restaurants, but finding one that speaks love? That's a different ball game altogether. These 10 restaurants are not just great places for a meal, they offer ambiance, class, and that ineffable vibe that proposes look like it jumped straight off the movies.