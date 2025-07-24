Aside from Chapman, smoothies , and fresh juice, another drink you can have at restaurants when you visit is boba tea. You’ve probably seen this drink in the hands of TikTok creators as they swirl it around with the black bead-like things at the bottom.

That drink is boba tea, also known as bubble tea, and it originally comes from Taiwan. It’s a sweet and creamy tea-based drink (usually served iced) that’s shaken or blended with flavours like taro, matcha , or chocolate , and what you see at the bottom are tapioca pearls. These pearls are soft, chewy balls made from tapioca starch, adding an interesting texture and playfulness to the drink.

If this sounds like something you’re interested in trying, or if you’ve been searching for a place to get yours in Lagos, you’ve come to the right place.



If you’re on the Mainland or Island, here are five places to get a proper cup of boba tea.

1. Hua Han / Alice Garden

Location: 45c Sobo Arobiodu Street, Ikeja GRA, Ikeja | 3 Lekki-Epe Expressway, Maroko.

Opening Hours: Every day, 10:30 AM – 10:30 PM. My favourite restaurant in Lagos, Hua Han, is an Asian restaurant that serves Viva boba tea with a wide selection. On the drinks menu, you’ll find their “milk tea with black bubble” section where options are priced at ₦7,000 (medium) and ₦8,000 (large). Flavours range from the classic milk tea to pudding, herbal jelly, chocolate with bubble, and even matcha with black bubble.

Drinks aside, the experience is part of the appeal. It’s like walking into a scene from a Korean drama with meat grilled right in front of you at your table. Their super lemon teas and fresh fruit juices (like watermelon and pineapple) are also worth a try. You can even level up your boba tea with a cream cheese topping for an extra ₦1,000, or get it served in a cute teddy bear bottle for ₦500 - ₦1,000 extra.

2. BUBBLIN Tea

Location: Shop 2, 12B Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1.

Opening Hours: Monday – Saturday, 12pm – 10pm | Closed on Sundays. This cafe-style spot in Lekki is a great place to visit for a relaxing experience, where you can sip, sit, and even work while enjoying your tea. Their boba milk tea is priced at ₦5,500 (medium) and ₦6,500 (large), and you can pick from fun flavours like taro, cherry, banana, matcha, and Thai tea. Each drink comes with one topping, and you can choose from classic tapioca pearls to fruity “pop boba” that bursts in your mouth.

If fruit teas are more your style, they’ve got that too. Options like lychee, kumquat lemon, watermelon, and kiwi are available at ₦6,000 (medium) and ₦7,000 (large). If you want a personalised drink, their long list of add-ons, ranging from whipped cream and caramel syrup to cheese topping and milk mix, gives you customisable options. Expect to spend between ₦1,000 and ₦3,000 on extras depending on what you choose.

3. Frosty Pops

Location: 31B Oju Olobun Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Opening Hours: Every day, 10 AM – 9 PM. With an exterior that looks like a black container and a pastel-themed interior, Frosty Pops is one of the most aesthetically pleasing spots to grab a boba. Their milk tea with tapioca menu has bestsellers like jasmine tea, pistachio, salted caramel, taro, and lotus biscoff. For fruity boba lovers, options include mango, raspberry, and peach. Prices are ₦6,700 (small) and ₦7,500 (large), with extra tapioca for ₦1,500.

They’re also known for their popsicles, which are a hit with kids. Flavours like bubblegum, coconut, lychee, mango-blueberry, and kiwi are priced at ₦4,500. You’ll also find creamy gelato in flavours like unicorn, Oreo, and strawberry for ₦8,500 per cup.

4. 12” Baguette

Location: Rotimi Omonusi Close, off Oba Dosumu Street, Ikeja GRA.

Opening Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 AM – 8 PM | Sunday, 12 PM – 8 PM. Located on the Mainland, 12” Baguette is a chill place where you can enjoy an outdoor setting while sipping your drink. Their boba milk tea goes for ₦6,000, with strawberry and chocolate versions at ₦9,000 and ₦8,000 respectively. They also serve milkshakes and smoothies if you want something else.

Now to the food, true to their name, they serve different kinds of baguette sandwiches . A baguette is a long, thin French loaf with a crusty exterior, and they stuff it with fillings like shrimp, steak, vegan options, or minced beef. The menu also has tacos, cheese melts, pizza, salads, and toasties.

5. TeaStoria

Location: 31 Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, Ikeja.

Opening Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 AM – 9 PM | Closed on Sundays. TeaStoria is more of a small corner shop than a full-blown restaurant, but they’ve got an impressive tea menu. Their cream bubble tea flavours include almond, avocado, taro, strawberry, coconut, and even iced coffee. They also sell cream smoothies, hot teas, slushies, and “tea-tails,” which are teas infused with alcohol like green tea vodka or Heineken.