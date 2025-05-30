5 Top Restaurants for Dinner Dates Under 25k in Lagos

These days it seems like wining and dining in Lagos costs an arm and a leg. It’s like you can’t just have a night out to have dinner without blowing over 100k, which never used to be the case. Some days you just want to have a cute little dinner date with your best friend or partner, and call it a day. I’ve done some digging to find the best restaurants in Lagos for dinner dates under ₦25,000. It seems too good to be true, but they do exist. If you’re a fan of Asian noodles, traditional Yoruba food, or artsy spaces with strong aesthetic value, there’s a restaurant here for you. Keep reading to discover the budget-friendly gems in Lagos.

1. Choco’s Bistro and Lounge

📍 53B Oduduwa Way, Ikeja GRA Choco’s is one of those places that feels like a warm hug in the form of food. It’s a cozy, lowkey restaurant in Ikeja that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a surprisingly wide selection of dishes under ₦15,000. Their Asian Taste menu features delights like chicken biryani, stir fry Singapore noodles, chicken curry, beef teriyaki noodles, and even grilled catfish in the proper Nigerian way.

The main menu is just as impressive. They have seafood jollof, Thai pad fried rice, chicken Alfredo, and seafood arrabiata all under ₦21,500. Plus, their portion sizes are generous, so you won’t leave feeling like you just had “tasting portions.” Drinks are budget-friendly too, with cocktails and mocktails ranging from ₦5,000 to ₦6,500. You can check the rest of their menu here . Choco’s is the perfect spot for weekday dinner dates when it’s quiet and peaceful. Their service is top-tier, and it’s also a great space to get some work done if you’re feeling productive after your meal.

2. Zayda Lagos

📍 1 Chief Collins Uchidiuno Street, Lekki Zayda Lagos feels like an art museum turned restaurant with its dramatic wall murals and ambient lighting that hangs low like something straight out of a Pinterest board. It’s giving “quiet luxury meets Lagos creativity.” Their appetisers, from chicken cigar rolls to grilled calamari, sit comfortably below ₦18,000. Their soup selection, including creamy mushroom and zayda chicken delight, starts from ₦11,000. If you’re more of a salad person, their Thai beef and ocean premium salads come in under ₦16,000.

Their pasta game is strong too, with creamy or tomato chicken pasta (₦22,000), jambalaya (₦23,000), and even classic Singapore noodles. You can also find pizzas and burgers if you’re in the mood for something more laid-back. Zayda operates with walk-ins and weekend reservations (with a 30-minute grace period only), and they’re very intentional about customer privacy, so please keep your camera pointed at your table. They’re open from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., daily. It’s a great date night spot if you want an aesthetic, romantic setting you can visit on a budget. Read through their menu and make your reservations here .

3. Abeke Rooftop

📍 6A Ogbunike Street, Lekki Phase 1 (Rooftop of Soho Lagos) If you’re in the mood for a traditional Yoruba dinner date, Abeke Rooftop will make you feel right at home. With its beige colour palette, raffia roofing, wooden stools, and Afrocentric decor, it’s giving African Magic Yoruba but make s it upscale. The food is rooted in local flavour, with popular dishes like amala with gbegiri and ewedu, arguably one of the best amala in Lagos. Their Ewa Agoyin with dodo is another fan favourite. The starters are fun too, with options like gizzards, peppered chicken wings, sautéed spicy snails, and good old asun.

Main courses range from ₦15,000 to ₦20,000 and include dishes like goat meat egusi, efo riro with pounded yam, and peppered chicken with jollof rice. Don’t skip dessert which includes their puff-puff with milk, Agege bread French toast, and pound cake topped with agbalumo syrup.

Their drinks also have interesting names like Ishekushe martini, Abeni sangria, Ajala palmey, Arike punch, Akani old fashioned. Pretty quirky names, but even better flavour. They’re open every day from 12pm to 11pm.

4. The Griot Lagos

📍 77 Ogunlana Drive, Surulere The Griot is probably the most underrated restaurant on this list. Tucked away in Surulere, it’s cosy, cute, and super affordable. If you and your date love comfort food, good vibes, and board games, you’ll love it here. You can get starters like tacos, burgers, and wraps for ₦10,000 and below. Their pasta and rice dishes range from ₦5,000 to ₦9,500, and they also offer a goat meat pepper soup for ₦8,500.

The best part? Their “2-can-eat” platter goes for ₦20,000, which is perfect for date night on a budget. Their drinks are well-priced, and they open from Tuesday to Sunday, 2pm to midnight. It’s one of those places you stumble upon and wonder why more people don’t talk about it.

5. Locale

📍 2 Saka Jojo Street, Victoria Island Locale has this clean, earthy vibe with neutral tones and textured walls. It’s the kind of space where you immediately feel relaxed. The decor is modern with a subtle African touch. They serve everything from pesto pasta to baked lobster mac & cheese (still within the ₦18,500 range!). Their mains include kimchi fried rice, lamb rib pepper soup noodles, and seafood platters that start from ₦6,000. The portions are huge, so you get great value for your money.

They also have pizzas, salads, grills, and a drink menu full of smoothies, shakes, and signature cocktails under ₦10,000. Locale opens Tuesdays to Fridays from 5pm to 10pm. So if you and your date are both working professionals looking to grab a filling meal after work, this is your spot.