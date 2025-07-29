Ice cream is one of the world’s most beloved desserts. From the silkiness of gelato to sorbets and creamy frozen yoghurts, it’s a treat that’s hard to say no to. Ice cream makes life better because you can have it with a slice of cake, stuff it between pancakes, or dig into it straight from the tub after a long day. While popping into your favourite ice cream shop or grabbing a tub from the supermarket is always a good idea, there’s something special about making it at home. With an ice cream machine, you can whip up fresh batches in your kitchen , using ingredients of your choice. You can experiment with flavours, control sugar levels, and even make vegan or dairy-free options. If you’re wondering if it’s worth the investment, spoiler alert: it is. Here are the best ice cream makers you can buy online right now.

1. Elite Gourmet Electric Ice Cream Maker

This is a classic-style machine designed for big batches of ice cream. It’s simple to use: pour your mix into the aluminium canister, place it inside the bucket, add ice and salt around it, and let the motor do the churning. In no time, you’ll have soft, fluffy ice cream or frozen yoghurt. Despite its large size, it’s compact and easy to carry, so you can use it outdoors. The parts are also easy to disassemble and hand-wash. Price: $39.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream & Dessert Maker

If you’re the kind of person who likes to control every detail of what you eat, from sugar levels, dairy-free, keto, or vegan, consider getting this machine. You freeze your mix ahead of time for about 24 hours in one of the three tubs included, and when you’re ready, the Ninja CREAMi turns it into ice cream in minutes. Its seven settings include: Ice Cream, Gelato, Sorbet, Smoothie Bowl, Light Ice Cream, Milkshake, and Mix-Ins. The “Mix-In” function allows you to add Oreos, fruit, nuts - whatever you fancy. Price: ₦640,000. Where To Buy: Shop Home Kits .

3. Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker

Like the name implies, this “nostalgia” ice cream machine is for throwback lovers. It looks like something out of an old-school American diner , but functions well with modern mechanisms. All you have to do is pour your mix into a metal canister, layer ice and salt around it, and let the electric motor do the rest. This is the ice cream maker to get if you want to use it for parties or those big family Sunday dinners. It also comes with a carrying handle that makes it easy to move around. Price: $59.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

4. DASH My Mug Ice Cream Maker

This DASH ice dream maker is like the mug cake version of ice cream. It’s small, cute, and just what you need when you want a personal treat. You freeze the mug, pour in your mix, and get fresh ice cream in about 20 minutes. It even comes with a second mug to share or make two flavours. All the parts also fit right into the mug for easy storage. It’s small, easy to carry around and store, makes portion control easier, and is the right size for small kitchens. Price: $44.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

5. Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine

This Cuisinart ice cream maker uses a pre-frozen bowl (so remember to pop it in the freezer beforehand), and the machine does the rest. It’s got a wide spout for adding ingredients like nuts or chocolate chips without stopping the process, and the transparent lid lets you watch the magic happen. It has a 1.4-litre capacity and prepares your ice cream in 20 minutes. It’s mid-sized, so you can get a serving for two or three people. It also comes with a 3-year warranty, which is a sign that it’s built to last. Price: $89.95. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

6. Ninja Swirl by CREAMi Ice Cream and Soft Serve Maker

This is Ninja’s more advanced model and is worth the investment. It has 13 one-touch programmes from traditional ice cream to frozen custards, fruit whips, and soft serve. There’s even a lever that lets you swirl the ice cream straight into a cone, just like at an ice cream parlour. This ice cream machine is for people who have kids , host parties , love trying new textures and flavours, or sell ice cream themselves. You can also customise recipes for protein-packed or low-calorie diets. It makes soft serve and classic scoops and lets you control everything from texture to sugar. Price: $349. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

7. DASH My Pint Ice Cream Maker

This pint-sized maker is another ice cream maker for small or single servings. It’s similar to the DASH Mug Maker but shaped like a classic mini appliance. Some users love its convenience, while others feel it struggles with texture. If you want to dip your toe into homemade ice cream without spending much or giving up counter space, get this one. It has a pint capacity of 0.47 litres, and you can get your ice cream ready in 30 minutes. Price: $19.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .