5 Easy Protein-Packed Dinners Idea for Weekdays

Your dinners don’t need to be boring, bland, and carb-loaded. If you're trying to eat better , feel fuller for longer, or build muscle, protein-filled dinners are your best bet. The good news? You don't need to spend on costly or exotic ingredients to make it happen. With what you most likely already have sitting in your fridge, or a quick visit to the local market, you can whip up healthy, high-protein meals that feed your body and your taste buds, too. Here are five delicious protein-packed dinners to plug into your weeknight routine, whether you're single, cooking for the family , or just need to eat better on a budget.

1. Grilled Chicken Curry Sauce with Mixed Vegetables and Rice

This is no run-of-the-mill rice and stew combo. Think of the Nigerian version of an Indian-style curry. To make it, you'll have to marinate boneless chicken breasts or thighs with curry powder, thyme, ginger, garlic, and a pinch of suya spice (optional for that Nigerian smokiness). Grill or pan-fry the chicken until golden, and then braise it in a coconut milk-based curry sauce with bell peppers, onions, carrots, and green beans.

LAL QILLA brown basmati rice 1kg

Serve with ofada rice or brown rice for extra fibre. The protein from the chicken, along with the vitamins from the vegetables, form a well-balanced and satisfying meal. Why it's nutritious: Chicken is an easily accessible lean protein in Nigeria, and the combination of mixed vegetables adds fibre and nutrition without the need for extra sides. Price: ₦7,500, Where To Buy: Shop 24 HOURS MARKET .

2. Avocado & Egg Sandwich with Spicy Suya Mayo Spread

Who says sandwiches can't be dinner? This one is protein-packed, satisfying, and honestly, addictive. Boil two eggs, mash them in a bowl with one ripe avocado, add a pinch of salt, black pepper, a dash of lemon juice, and a sprinkling of suya spice or dry pepper for heat. For additional flavour, mix a spoonful of mayo and spread it on your bread before layering the avocado-egg mixture. Use whole grain bread or agege bread (to be local and still luxurious). Cut the tomatoes and cucumbers, and include lettuce if you prefer a crunchier salad.

Funtuna Eggs x30

Why it’s nutritious: Eggs have protein and good fats. Avocados add creaminess and nutrients like fibre and potassium. This is perfect when you come back home from a very long day and want something light and filling. Price: ₦8,810, Where To Buy: Shop Supermart.ng .

3. Beans and Plantain Stir-Fry with Eggs

Before you roll your eyes, this isn’t your usual boiled beans and dodo. It’s a vibrant stir-fry that packs protein, fibre, and flavour all in one pan. Cook your beans ahead of time (or use canned beans if you’re in a rush). In a large pan, sauté onions, garlic, tomatoes, chopped bell peppers, and shredded carrots. Add your beans and stir-fry until the flavours combine. Then, dice some boiled or lightly fried plantains for a hint of sweetness.

Plantain health benefits

Crack 2–3 eggs, stir gently, and cook until done. The result? A bright, protein-rich, half-sweet vegetable stir-fry that hits the right note. Why it’s nutritious: The beans and eggs are a protein powerhouse pair, and the plantains provide just a hint of carbs for energy. And, naturally, it's a great way to get veggies for picky eaters. Price: ₦6,500, Where To Buy: Shop Supermart.ng .

4. Vegetable Stir-Fry with Tuna & Sweetcorn

Tuna isn't just for salad. And it shouldn’t be kept at the back of your cupboard. For an evening meal, use a can of tuna. In a frying pan, fry chopped onions, garlic, carrots, sweet corn, and peas until they are tender. Add the tuna, a splash of soy sauce, and a sprinkle of pepper and thyme. Stir in and heat through.

You can have this alone or with boiled sweet potatoes, or in a lettuce wrap for a lower-calorie dinner. Why it’s nutritious: Tuna is a protein-rich, omega-3-packed fish that’s affordable and shelf-stable. With vegetables and sweetcorn, the meal is quick, colourful, and delicious. Price: ₦1,905, Where To Buy Tuna: Shop Supermart.ng .

5. Egg and Veggie Noodles (No Seasoning Cubes Needed)

If you've ever woken up in the middle of the night with an indomie craving, this one’s for you, but cleaner and healthier. Boil your preferred noodles (use wheat noodles if available). In a different pan, sauté chopped onions, green peppers, cabbage, and tomatoes. Crack two or more eggs and scramble to fluff.

Mity Fresh Mixed Vegetables 400 g

Add the noodles and add a little natural seasoning, such as garlic powder, turmeric, ginger, and some crayfish or dried shrimp powder; no seasoning cubes are required. Add shredded chicken, shrimp, or tofu for an extra protein boost. Why it’s nutritious: Adding greens and skipping artificial flavouring lets you control the sodium in your meal while still enjoying a tasty one. Price: ₦ 4,230. Where To Buy: Shop Supermart .

Shopping Tips: Protein Sources You Can Get in Nigeria Easily

You don't need to import Greek yoghurt or quinoa to enjoy a protein-rich diet in Nigeria. Here are popular ingredients that are protein-packed: Eggs: Possibly the most affordable and wide-ranging source of protein.

Beans: Fibre-rich and highly versatile.

Chicken: Grill, boil, shred, perfect for anything.

Tuna: Under-rated canned tuna is affordable and rich in healthy fats.

Tofu (Wara): Soybean-based and perfect for vegetarians.

Avocados: Not just for toast—pair with eggs, tuna, or beans.

Groundnuts/Peanuts: Use to create peanut sauce or sprinkle over stir-fries.

Why You Should Add More Protein to Your Dinners Many Nigerians eat heavy dinners filled with rice, yam, or eba, but very little protein. Shifting your dinner to be protein-based helps with: Repair and recovery of muscle (especially if you are physically active)

Slower, more consistent fullness, so you will not wake up at 2 am searching for something to eat

Weight regulation by reducing cravings

Better sleep because protein meals won't cause your blood sugar to spike like pure carbs would.