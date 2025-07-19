Grocery shopping in Lagos is no small task. Between fuel hikes, unpredictable price jumps, and long queues at checkout, every naira counts. And for many people living in Nigeria’s busiest city, knowing where to shop smartly can make all the difference to your monthly budget .

Ebeano and SuperSaver are two popular supermarkets with branches across Lagos. Both have loyal shoppers. But which store offers better prices? We decided to find out. We bought the exact same grocery items from both Ebeano and SuperSaver and compared their prices one after the other. If you’ve ever wondered which supermarket gives you the most value for your money, this is for you.

How We Did the Price Comparison

To ensure fairness, we visited Ebeano and SuperSaver within the same week and selected 13 popular grocery items, from tomato paste and milk to skincare and Indomie. We bought every item in the same quantity and brand from each store. This allowed us to conduct a real-time supermarket price comparison in Lagos and determine which store is cheaper overall.

Full Grocery Price Breakdown: Ebeano vs SuperSaver

Here’s a breakdown of the items we bought and their prices at both stores:

What the Prices Reveal

From the comparison, Ebeano came out slightly cheaper, with a total of ₦12,560 compared to ₦12,650 at SuperSaver, a difference of ₦90. While that may seem small at first glance, it becomes significant if you shop frequently or in bulk. The interesting part is that not every item was cheaper at Ebeano.

Items We Found Cheaper at Ebeano:

Titus Sardines : ₦90 cheaper

Hollandia Milk : ₦110 cheaper

Nivea Lotion : ₦320 cheaper

Lipton Tea : ₦100 cheaper

Molped Pads: ₦130 cheaper

These are items that most Lagos shoppers buy regularly. Saving ₦100 here and ₦300 there starts to make a big difference by the end of the month.

Items We Found Cheaper at SuperSaver:

Golden Penny Spaghetti : ₦10 cheaper

Extract Soap: ₦240 cheaper

This means SuperSaver is a better option if you’re buying Extract or spaghetti, but Ebeano has the price edge for everything else.

Quality, Convenience, and Shopping Experience

Price is just one part of the puzzle. A store can be slightly more expensive but offer better stock availability, faster queues, or a cleaner layout.

Ebeano:

Usually has larger aisles and more variety

Known for longer queues, especially on weekends

The skincare section is well stocked

Some customers report inconsistent POS payments

SuperSaver:

Quieter, less crowded aisles

Slightly higher prices on certain brands

Neater arrangement in the food section

Smaller store, so less walking around

So if you’re in a hurry or just picking up a few things, SuperSaver might give you a smoother experience. But if you’re doing a full grocery run, Ebeano might help you save more in the long run.

Which Supermarket Gives You Better Value?

If you're shopping for skincare (like Nivea, Vaseline, or Extract), Ebeano is more cost-effective. The ₦320 difference on Nivea alone is worth noting. On the other hand, if your go-to meal is spaghetti with sauce, you might enjoy the ₦240 you’ll save on Extract at SuperSaver.

That said, most prices were within a ₦100–₦150 range of each other. So for shoppers who are particular about budgeting, Ebeano slightly wins on price, but the difference isn’t wide enough to dismiss SuperSaver altogether. Both stores are solid choices for grocery shopping in Lagos, depending on what’s closest to you and what you need to buy.

Quick Grocery Shopping Tips for Lagos Shoppers

To get the most out of your grocery budget in Nigeria, here are a few useful tips:

Compare prices often : Prices change regularly, so don’t rely on past experience.

Buy in bulk where possible : Indomie, spaghetti, and milk are usually cheaper when bought in larger packs.

Track price trends : Use a note app or spreadsheet to monitor what you spend and where. This helps you make smarter choices in the long term.

Go early : Stock availability is usually better in the morning, especially at Ebeano.

Don’t forget transport costs: If one store is far away and transport eats into your savings, it might not be worth the difference.

Ebeano and SuperSaver are reliable grocery shopping options in Lagos. If you’re focused strictly on price, Ebeano comes out on top, especially for skincare and household essentials. If you prefer a more relaxed shopping environment and don’t mind paying a little more, SuperSaver offers convenience.