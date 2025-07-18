Here Are 5 Spots to Find the Juiciest Shawarmas in Abuja 

As a follow-up to our article on the best shawarma spots in Lagos , here’s one for Abuja foodies . If you live in the capital city or you’re just visiting, you’ll quickly realise that shawarma is one food that you’ll see everywhere. With so many options around town, which ones are worth your money?

We’ve rounded up five of the best shawarma spots in Abuja. From hole-in-the-wall joints with queues that stretch into the night, to full-blown restaurants where shawarma is just one of many comfort food offerings, here’s where to find the juiciest wraps in the city.

1. Kinsys Fills and Grills

📍 21 Stephen Orosanye Street, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

🕙 Monday to Saturday, 10 am – 9 pm. Kinsys Fills and Grills is the spot for anyone who doesn’t mind ordering ahead or sending a dispatch. It’s a takeout restaurant with a pickup spot and a small waiting area, but their menu makes up for the size. They have a wide variety of shawarma sizes and customisation options.

Their chicken and beef shawarma come in medium to extra-extra-large sizes (from ₦3,300 to ₦6,500), and they also have special shawarmas packed with extra fillings. For those who want it all, you can opt for the combo shawarma, a mix of chicken, sausage, and beef, for ₦6,000. In addition to shawarma, they sell burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, hot pot dishes, small chops, fries, and local drinks like zobo, tiger nut, and smoothies.

2. Beer Barn

📍 72 Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

🕓 Open daily, 4 pm – late (until 4 am on most days). Known more for nightlife than fast food, Beer Barn is surprisingly one of the best places in Abuja to get shawarma. While it’s a bar and lounge first, their kitchen doesn’t play around. Their shawarma is juicy, loaded, and packed with flavour. They have beef, chicken, and mixed shawarma, with optional extras like sausage and cheese.

Prices range from ₦4,500 for a single meat option to ₦5,500 for a mixed wrap. The ambiance, especially with live bands on Thursdays and rave events on weekends, gives you the option to grab a drink with your meal and just vibe. Read their menu here .

3. Ahmad Shawarma

📍 Multiple branches: Garki 2, Wuse, and more (up to 8 outlets).

🕙 Open daily, 10 am – 10 pm. Ahmad Shawarma is arguably one of the most accessible shawarma spots in Abuja, thanks to its multiple branches and presence on Glovo . Make them your go-to if you want consistent quality, a menu that lets you tweak your order to your taste, and fast service.

If you want a small beef wrap with sausage for ₦2,100 or a large chicken shawarma with triple sausage for ₦3,900, Ahmad lets you build your wrap exactly the way you want it. Their special combo shawarma (a mix of chicken and beef) goes for ₦4,500 and is available in medium or large. Extras like more sausage or extra chicken strips are also on the menu.

4. Fauzeey’s Lunch Box

📍 Multiple locations: Lugbe, Gwarinpa, Gimbiya Street, and more.

🕘 Open daily, 9 am – 10 pm. If you’re someone who believes shawarma should be as dramatic as it is delicious, Fauzeey’s Lunch Box is for you. Their shawarma names alone, Chicken Heaven, Miracle in Heaven, Billionaire’s Shawarma, tell you what kind of experience to expect.

This is not your regular meat-and-mayo situation. Their wraps are drenched in creamy sauces, filled with crunchy cabbage, sausages, beef, chicken, and all sorts of extras. The Billionaire’s Shawarma skips the cabbage and goes straight for a triple-sized wrap loaded with cheese and meat. In addition, they serve fries, burgers, juices, mocktails, and smoothies.

5. Chicken Capitol

📍 4 Lingu Crescent, Off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

🕘 Open daily, 9:30 am – late (varies slightly per day). Chicken Capitol calls their shawarma “Nigeria’s most popular.” Their signature fire-flamed chicken gives their wraps a slightly smoky, grilled flavour. Their menu includes standard chicken shawarma (₦4,700 - ₦6,400), chicken & sausage wraps, and even a sausage-only option. Everything is made fresh, generously packed, and served with just the right amount of cream.

They also sell meals like jollof and fried rice, porridge yam, masa, barbecue, and suya. You can go through their full menu here .