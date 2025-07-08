These 5 Luxury Chocolate Brands Deliver to Nigeria And We Taste-Tested Them All

In a world where stress levels are high and naira rates are unpredictable, one guilty pleasure still manages to bring us a moment of peace and pure joy: chocolate. But not just any chocolate , we’re talking rich, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth luxury chocolate that tastes like a passport to Switzerland or a hug in edible form. We rounded up five of the most beloved luxury chocolate brands available in Nigeria, taste-tested them (purely for research purposes, of course), and ranked them based on flavour, texture, richness, and that lingering "just one more bite" sensation. Get your sweet tooth ready, because here’s your official cheat sheet to the most decadent chocolate brands you can indulge in without stepping out of the country.

1. Toblerone

There’s something iconic about a Toblerone bar. Maybe it’s the sharp, triangular shape. Perhaps it’s the blend of Swiss milk chocolate, honey, and almond nougat. Or perhaps it’s just that every bite feels like a tiny vacation in the Alps. What started over 100 years ago as a family recipe has become a global classic. Whether you believe the chocolate's shape mimics the Swiss Matterhorn or was inspired by dancers in a musical Jean Tobler once watched, the story behind Toblerone only adds to its mystique. Flavour-wise, Toblerone remains undefeated in delivering that nutty-crunchy-smooth contrast that keeps your hands reaching back into the pack. It’s a true crowd-pleaser and possibly one of this list's most "giftable" chocolates. Price: ₦6,160 Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

2. Cadbury

Cadbury has been around for over two centuries, and we’ve got to credit it for being one of the pioneers of commercial chocolate production. If you grew up in Nigeria, chances are you had a Cadbury treat in your lunchbox at some point. But how does it hold up in 2025? The brand has leaned into sustainability with its Cocoa Life initiative, committing to sourcing 100% sustainable cocoa. That’s a win for the environment and for your conscience. However, when we opened our taste-test batch of Dairy Milk and even the once-iconic Creme Egg, the experience was… fine. Not great. Not bad. Just—there. There’s something about Cadbury that feels nostalgic, but compared with other, more indulgent brands, it came off a little too sweet and not quite as rich. If you're buying chocolate purely for the memories, Cadbury’s your pick. If you're after luxury, it might be time to cheat. Price: ₦5,075 Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

3. Milka

Milka is proof that the Swiss don’t just make watches and winter resorts—they make exceptionally smooth chocolate too. For 120 years and counting, Milka has crafted every bar using real Alpine milk, and you can taste the difference. From their original Alpine Milk bar to Oreo-stuffed and hazelnut-infused varieties, Milka delivers a creamy experience that feels like it should be eaten slowly with classical music playing in the background. We particularly loved the Noisette bar—hazelnut lovers, prepare to be obsessed. The dark chocolate versions didn’t wow us nearly as much. But Milka doesn’t pretend to be moody and mysterious—warm, soft, comforting, and unapologetically indulgent. Price: ₦4,960 Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

4. Maltesers

If you think chocolate can’t be playful and luxurious at the same time, let us introduce you to Maltesers. They’ve been around since 1937, and let’s say, time has done them well. Maltesers are crunchy, airy malt balls covered in creamy chocolate that are both decadent and light. Originally marketed to women in the UK, they now have an army of fans across the globe, and Nigeria is no exception. You break out these chocolates when you don’t want to commit to a heavy bar but still want that sugar rush and smooth cocoa hit. They’re also versatile—pop them into your popcorn for movie night, or sprinkle them over ice cream for an upgrade that screams “I don’t play with my desserts.” Price: ₦16,250 Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

5. Mars

Say what you want about Mars, but the brand knows how to keep things fun. Whether M&M’s, Snickers, Milky Way, or the underrated 3 Musketeers, Mars gives you variety without trying too hard to be fancy. That’s exactly why it deserves a spot on this list—not every luxury has to be velvet ropes and silver spoons. Sometimes, luxury is a bright red bag of chocolate-covered orbs waiting in your fridge at 2 a.m. Price: ₦1,425 Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng