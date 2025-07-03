7 Products to Permanently Get Rid of Bed Bugs in Your Home

Having bed bugs in your home is nothing short of a living nightmare. These tiny, reddish-brown insects thrive in warm places like beddings, mattresses, and furniture crevices, and they bite you at night and multiply at an alarming rate. If you’ve ever woken up with mysterious itchy bites, spotted blood stains , or dark spots on your sheets, chances are you’re not alone in your bed. Despite how distressing an infestation can be, the good news is that with the right tools and consistency, you can completely get rid of them with all of their eggs . Below are seven products that can help you kick bed bugs out of your home for good.

1. PestShield Bed Bug Killer Treatment Spray

This treatment spray helps to get rid of small to moderate bed bug infestations. It’s specially formulated to eliminate bed bugs and fleas hiding in mattress seams, soft furnishings, and even cracks in your flooring or furniture. How to Use: Simply spray the infested areas lightly, around bed frames, mattress edges, skirting boards, and carpets. Avoid spraying bed linens directly. Instead, wash them at a high temperature. This spray works best when applied to corners and crevices where bugs tend to hide. It also works as a knockdown treatment for ants and other crawling insects. Always shake the can well before use and follow label instructions carefully. You can use it alongside other methods like mattress encasements or powders for better results. Price: ₦15,000. Where To Buy: Shop Cleaneat .

2. Diatomaceous Earth (DE)

This natural, chalky powder is one of the most underrated bug killers. Made from fossilised algae, Diatomaceous Earth works by piercing the exoskeletons of bed bugs, causing them to dehydrate and die. How to Use: Sprinkle the powder in and around bed legs, baseboards, under furniture, and wall cracks. Leave it to sit for a few days before vacuuming. Be sure to wear a mask when applying to avoid inhaling the dust. Storage Tips: Keep it sealed in a dry, cool, well-ventilated area, far from fire or moisture. Avoid spills and always store in properly labelled containers. Price: ₦7,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Health Place Africa .

3. Bed Bug Interceptors (Sticky Traps)

Bed bug interceptors are genius in their simplicity. These shallow plastic cups are placed under the legs of your bed or furniture. Bugs trying to climb up get stuck in the sticky layer, alerting you to their presence. They help with early detection, especially if you suspect a fresh infestation. Traps like Grandpa Gus’s Bed Bug Trap use non-toxic glue and work silently for up to six months. Where to Place Them: Slide them under bedposts, between mattresses and box springs, or even tuck them in your suitcase while travelling. When used properly, they’re child and pet-safe and an excellent addition to a multi-layered control strategy. Price: ₦36,999. Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

4. Beldray 10-in-1 Handheld Steam Cleaner

Steam cleaning is a powerful chemical-free method of exterminating bed bugs. Since they can’t survive high heat, a concentrated burst of steam can kill both the adults and their eggs on contact. The Beldray handheld steamer can blast 10 minutes of consistent steam per fill, which is excellent for mattresses, sofas, curtains, tiles, and even tight crevices where sprays might not reach. It uses only water, so it’s eco-friendly and safe for use around kids and pets. Plus, its variety of attachments makes it a versatile cleaning tool for the whole house. Price: ₦65,000. Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

5. Zippered Waterproof Mattress Cover

Bed bugs love hiding inside your mattress , but a zippered, waterproof encasement makes it nearly impossible for them to escape or bite you. This deep-fitted mattress protector forms a complete barrier around your mattress with a 360-degree zip, effectively trapping any remaining bugs and eggs. It’s hypoallergenic, machine-washable, and can be used by people with allergies, pets, or kids. The breathable fabric is soft on the skin, and its waterproof layer protects your mattress from spills and stains. Price: ₦16,999. Where To Buy: Shop Spop .

6. Pestman Bed Bug Powder

If you want something longer-lasting and requires less effort, this powder is right up your alley. Formulated to kill bed bugs at every life stage (adults, nymphs, and even eggs), it can remain effective for up to 12 months after application. How to Apply: Dust lightly in common hiding spots: mattress seams, bed frames, wall cracks, behind furniture, and skirting boards. Do not vacuum or wipe off the powder. Let it sit undisturbed for ongoing protection. Although it’s non-toxic and skin-safe, always keep it out of reach of children and never ingest it. Price: ₦7,500. Where To Buy: Shop Neat Store .

7. Hisense Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with HEPA Filter

Regular vacuuming is essential during a bed bug extermination. This Hisense model has powerful suction and a HEPA filter that traps even the smallest particles, including bed bug eggs, droppings, and allergens. HEPA stands for High Efficiency Particulate Air. It’s an air filter designed to trap tiny particles that other filters might miss. To be classified as a true HEPA filter, it must capture at least 99.97% of particles that are 0.3 microns in size, which is about 200 times smaller than the width of a human hair. These filters are especially useful for trapping allergens like dust mites, pollen, and mould. While a HEPA filter won’t trap the bugs themselves (they’re too big to get sucked through), it can capture their eggs, droppings, and shed skins, which are often allergens. This vacuum cleaner is cordless with a runtime of up to 60 minutes. The washable HEPA filter helps to maintain clean indoor air and is great for allergy sufferers and pet owners. It has a turbo brush head that adapts to different floor types, so you can use it on carpets, hardwood, or tiled surfaces without switching attachments. Price: ₦159,850. Where To Buy: Shop Zit.ng .