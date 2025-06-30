If you’re looking for a fun family outing this weekend , Lagos has a myriad of exciting destinations to keep your little ones entertained. From thrilling amusement parks and interactive zoos to trampoline fun zones and nature trails, there’s something for every age and interest.

In this article, we have options that might be close to home or parks that might be a little farther from the city’s activities. Either way, these are the best parks in Lagos to take your kids this weekend.

1. Rufus and Bee

Tucked off Remi Olowude in Lekki’s second roundabout, Rufus and Bee is the ultimate playground for kids (and adults who want to relive their childhood). It’s not just a park, it’s a hybrid of a bowling alley, restaurant, sports bar, and arcade.

The vibrant arcade is packed with games that span from basketball hoops to car racing, shooting games, football, and more. Rufus and Bee is open from Tuesdays to Sundays. The Arcade is available from 12 pm to 10:30 pm, the bowling alley is available from 2 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays and 12:30 pm to 10:30 pm on weekends.



For more inquiries, call or WhatsApp 09080077226.

2. Hi-Impact Planet

If you are prepared to do something more than just entertain the kids for a couple of hours, head out to Hi-Impact Planet , located just off Lagos on KM 12 of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, near the Mountain of Fire Ministry Prayer City. The amusement park is Nigeria's very own mini Disneyland.

You'll find bumper cars, carousels, go-karts, roller coasters, Ferris wheels, train rides, and an indoor 4D theatre. There's a water park section with pools and slides, and lodging if you wish to make a weekend of it. It's a vast section that caters to children of all ages and still manages to please the adults, too.



For more inquiries, call or WhatsApp 08122714373.

3. Omu Resort

Omu Resort , located in Bogije Town following Awoyaya and Lakowe, has a special treat for you, a traditional blend of zoo, sea world, wax museum, and amusement park all in one. It's a ride, but it is worth every single minute of it. This resort is perfect for a day of thrills. Begin by feeding the monkeys or greeting the crocodiles, then ride roller coasters or engage in activities such as paintballing, quad biking, roller skating, or bull riding.

There's also kayaking and go-karting for the teenagers and older children. If your family enjoys the thrill of amusement parks but also animals and nature, this is the perfect place to visit. Opening hours are from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6:00 pm on Sundays.



For more inquiries, call 08142812406, 08117408525, 08178414877 and 07046166854.

4. Apapa Amusement Park

Located at 34 Randle Street, Apapa, the Apapa Amusement Park is a retro with a twist. It's your good old-fashioned amusement park but with a modern twist. The children can ride in bumper cars, a small Ferris wheel, carousels, and air bicycles, or go wild in the indoor arcade.

Among its favourites is the Pirate Ship, an exhilarating and fun ride that gets kids excited. The Fruit Worm ride is very popular among younger kids. The indoor-outdoor configuration of Apapa Amusement Park makes it perfect for finicky rainy-season weather. Take snacks or buy food there, and it's a day full of chuckles and adrenaline. The Apapa Amusement Parks operate from Monday to Sunday from 9 am to 7 pm. For more inquiries, call 08099960077.

5. Lekki Conservation Centre

Not all fun has to be on slides and rides. For something quite different, take the children to Lekki Conservation Centre , located along KM 19, Lekki-Epe Expressway, near Chevron. The nature reserve offers children a firsthand experience of wildlife, fresh air, and eco-education.

Children can see monkeys, peacocks, crocodiles, and even a 95-year-old tortoise. The showstopper, however, is the world-famous canopy walk, and the giant tree house with a heart-stopping climb. If your child is curious, adventurous, and requires green therapy, this is the destination.



For more inquiries, call 07069557736 or WhatsApp 09065460479.

7. Upbeat Recreation Centre

West Africa's first-ever trampoline park, Upbeat , is an adventure paradise for energetic kids and youths. Founded by architect and gymnastics enthusiast Moyo Ogunseinde, the centre offers high-level indoor recreational activity founded on fitness, security, and imagination.

Upbeat is not about bouncing. It has obstacle courses, foam pits, fitness classes, and party host options. It’s an ideal substitute when rainy days prevent outdoor fun. And, it promotes healthy movement without losing too much fun. Your kids will come home happily exhausted, and maybe even in shape. Opening hours are from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, weekdays.



For more inquiries, call 08188844991.