5 Best Mattresses to Help You Stop Snoring

Snoring may not seem significant until it impacts your sleep. While most of us associate it with nasal congestion or sleep apnea, your sleeping position and mattress can also be contributing factors. Snoring is also caused by the combination of latex and memory foam, which reduces pressure points, allowing for more natural alignment. This can then reduce airway constriction, leading to deeper, quieter sleep. The perfect mattress aligns your spine, keeps your airways open, and reduces those midnight ‘snore-a-thons.’ (Editorial Note: It is a safe space because we all snore. Don't we?) Whether you sleep on your back, side, or toss and turn, a good sleep surface can make all the difference. Here, we have highlighted the best mattresses for minimising snoring, improving your sleeping position, and giving you the restful night’s sleep you deserve.

1. Hybrid Latex Mattress

The Esorae Home Hybrid Latex Mattress blends pressure-relieving natural latex and firm memory foam, offering a soft, luxurious, pressure-reducing, breathable feel. Its multi-layered nature suits your body shape and has a supportive core that aligns the spine. Due to its hypoallergenic properties, this mattress also works for patients with allergies. The high-quality latex used in this mattress remains cool, even in warm Nigerian climates, making it a premium and durable choice for those who desire the best of comfort and support.

Price: ₦590,000, Where to Buy (Full XL; 4.5 x 6): Shop Esorae Home

2. Olive Foam Mattress

The Olive Foam mattress is a high-density foam mattress designed to support the body and relieve pressure from sensitive spots. With deep-contouring foam, it offers a stable sleeping posture, particularly for side sleepers. Its flexible, soft make-up protects joints and muscles, helping you to an effortless and pressure-free sleep. Although it may produce some body heat, it improves sleep quality through proper positioning. Sleeping on the side reduces airway blockages, and the Olive Foam mattress enhances the comfort of this position.

Price: ₦243,800. Where to Buy (6ft x 4.5ft x 18 inches): Shop MATTRESS.NG

3. Winco Orthopaedic Mattress

By design, the Winco Orthopaedic Mattress provides solid support for individuals experiencing back pain and poor posture. With a high-density foam core, this mattress ensures neutral spinal alignment and maintains even support throughout the night. The damask fabric cover is gentle on the skin, durable, and easy to clean, ensuring your mattress remains fresh for years. Its firmness makes it a perfect choice for anyone who needs extra structural support. Maintaining a neutral spine position is one of the most effective ways to reduce snoring, particularly for back sleepers. The Winco Orthopedic Mattress reduces airway obstruction by encouraging a straighter, more aligned posture, keeping the throat passage open and less likely to vibrate. Improving sleep posture and relieving pressure points minimises snoring and enhances overall sleep quality. Though not a cure-all, it’s a solid step towards snore-free nights.

Price: ₦325,200. Where to Buy (6ft x 6ft x 8 inches): Shop WINCO FOAM

4. ESHINE Queen Adjustable Bed

ESHINE Queen Adjustable Bed offers a personalised sleeping experience with its remote-controlled declination and inclination settings. Its electric bed base allows you to adjust your head or legs, making it easier to change positions. Due to its quiet yet sturdy motor and solid build quality, an adjustable bed is an excellent choice for upgrading your sleep platform. Adjustable beds are suitable for managing snoring. They allow you to raise the upper part of your body and reduce pressure on the airway, preventing it from collapsing as you sleep. Combined with a compatible mattress, this bed promotes freer breathing during the night by keeping your head and neck in a proper position. This can significantly reduce snoring, which is often caused by gravity and misalignment, resulting in a more restful and sound sleep.

Price: ₦1,765,799, Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy

5. Intex Inflatable Pillow Rest Airbed – Best for Travel & Temp Use

The Intex Inflatable Pillow Rest Airbed provides a convenient solution for individuals who require a temporary sleeping setup without compromising comfort. It offers firm yet cushioned support, with Fiber-Tech interior construction and an integrated pillow. The surface is soft and slightly raised at 25 cm from the floor, making it easy to get in and out of bed. Easy to deflate and lightweight, this airbed is perfect for camping, travelling, or weekend guests at home. This airbed's adjustable firmness makes it ideal for reducing snoring. Because air levels can be adjusted, users can find the best pressure suitable for them, specifically for side sleeping, which has been proven to reduce snoring. The firm, elevated design also helps align the body and encourages good posture, improving airways and sleep. It's not a permanent solution but a handy, snore-friendly option for occasional use.

Price: ₦55,000, Where to Buy ( 54" x 75" x 10" ): Shop Jumia

In Closing