How to Permanently Get Rid of Bed Bugs in Your Home

Bed bugs are a nightmare in many Nigerian homes, especially in crowded areas or places with shared living arrangements. They hide in the tiniest corners, mattress seams, wall cracks, and even inside phone chargers. Annoyingly, they’re not easy to kill. What makes them worse is how fast they multiply, how long they can survive without food, and how resistant they’ve become to many regular insecticides. That’s why just spraying once won’t work. Bed bugs require a deliberate, multi-step approach that combines heat, cleaning, sealing, and powerful treatments. The good news is that permanent removal is possible and affordable with the right plan and locally available products. This guide shows you exactly how to make your home bed-bug-free and keep it that way.

How to Know You Have Bed Bugs

Before spraying or scrubbing, be sure you’re dealing with bed bugs. These are some common signs: Itchy bites, often in a line or small cluster

Tiny blood stains on your bedsheets

Small black dots (bug droppings) around mattress seams

Tiny flat brown bugs hiding in wood joints or corners

Increased itchiness or discomfort at night You can use a flashlight at night to check around your bed, mattress, and wall edges. Bed bugs hide during the day and come out when it’s dark and warm.

Step-by-Step Guide to Get Rid of Bed Bugs for Good

1. Wash, Sun, and Clean Everything

Strip your bed, curtains, and clothes, then wash with hot water and dry in direct sun. Heat kills bed bugs and their eggs. Mop the floor and scrub corners with soap and antiseptic to remove hiding spots. This deep clean sets the foundation for everything that follows.

2. Spray Insecticides That Work Against Bed Bugs

Choose powerful sprays made for crawling insects like bed bugs. Focus on mattress seams, bed frames, wall cracks, and furniture joints (their favourite hiding spots). Spray when bugs are active at night, then air out the room by morning. To avoid resistance, rotate between two insecticides every few days for better results. Consistency is key. NoPest works by combining a fast-acting knockdown formula with residual protection. It kills bed bugs on contact and continues to repel them from treated surfaces for days.

Order online from Pet Shop Naija

Price: ₦16,000 (1 Litre)

3. Apply Bed Bug Powders in Cracks and Corners

Insecticidal powders are great for reaching places sprays can’t. They cling to bed bugs as they crawl through, eventually killing them. Dust the powder along room corners, under the bed, behind wardrobes, and anywhere you suspect movement. Leave it overnight without disturbance, then sweep it up the next day. Use it carefully, especially if kids or food are nearby, and never apply it near cooking or eating areas. Diatomaceous Earth is a natural, fine powder made from crushed fossilised algae. It kills bed bugs by drying out their exoskeletons, making it a safe and effective long-term solution when applied to cracks, corners, and mattress edges.

Order online from The Health Place

Price: ₦7,000 (100 Grams)

4. Block Hiding Spots and Protect Your Bed

Getting rid of bed bugs is only half the job; you must also stop them from returning. Start by moving your bed slightly away from the wall and sealing any cracks with cement or silicone. After spraying and drying your mattress, wrap it tightly in strong nylon or a thick, waterproof sheet to trap any remaining bugs. If possible, raise your mattress off the floor. Place each bed leg in a bowl filled with water and a little kerosene for extra protection. Bed bugs can’t swim, so this acts as a simple barrier.

When You Need a Pest Control Service

If the infestation spreads to other rooms or keeps returning, it’s time to call professionals. Some cases are too severe for DIY methods, especially if bed bugs have burrowed deep into furniture, walls, or multiple house parts. Pest control experts use stronger treatments like heat fumigation or chemical combinations that work better than store-bought sprays. Many also offer follow-up visits to make sure the bugs are completely gone. Look for licensed fumigation services and hire them. Here are some you can consider: Pest Terminators and cleaning services. Contact them here. Rentokil Boecker Pest Control Service Contact them here. EOA Pest Control. Contact them here. For options outside Lagos, visit the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria

How to Prevent Bed Bugs From Coming Back

Prevention is just as important as treatment. Here's how to keep them away: Don’t bring used mattresses or chairs home without treating them

Avoid sharing bedding with people from infested homes

Dry your bedding under the sun at least once a month

After travelling, check your bags and clothes before unpacking