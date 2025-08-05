19 Stunning Gel Nail Ideas to Save for Your Next Appointment, Plus 2 DIY Kits You’ll Love

With all the new nail trends popping up on Instagram and TikTok, from chrome nails , aura nails, and even themed Halloween designs, it’s easy to forget the one mani style that’s always been in our corner: gel nails. Not only do they last longer than regular polish, but they also give you that glossy finish we all crave. You can do them in a minimal, bold, seasonal, or sparkly style; either way, gel nails have never gone out of style.

Gel nails use a gel-based polish that’s cured under UV or LED light to harden and lock in the colour. This process makes the polish chip-resistant, longer-lasting (we’re talking up to three weeks), and shinier than your average lacquer. If you go to a nail technician or try it yourself at home, gel nails give your manicure a serious upgrade.

Now, if you’re ready to refresh your nail inspo board, here are 19 gel nail ideas to screenshot before your next appointment or your next DIY session.

1. Floral Gel Nails

Nothing screams soft, pretty, and dainty like tiny hand-painted flowers on your nails. You can go for daisies, roses, or abstract florals as they’re suited for spring or anytime you’re feeling extra romantic .

You can pair them with a pastel base for a dreamy vibe or go bold with a dark background so the petals pop.

2. Bejewelled Gel Nails

Sometimes your nails deserve jewellery too. Bejewelled gel nails feature rhinestones, pearls, and tiny gems sealed in with a topcoat.

It’s giving “red carpet glam” without the red carpet. Go all out on every nail or add a subtle sparkle to your ring finger for that understated bling.

3. Gold Tips Gel Nails

A chic twist on the classic French mani. Instead of white, swap in a metallic gold tip on nude or soft pink gel polish.

It’s minimal, luxurious, and just what you need for weddings , work events, or when you want your hands to look expensive.

4. Fruit Gel Nails

For the fun, playful girls, fruit gel nails with miniature strawberries, cherries, lemons, or watermelon slices delicately painted on your nails are a compliment-getter. They’re cute, summery, and work best with glossy finishes and clear bases.

If you’re going on a summer vacation and want to channel all the vacation vibes, or if you’re trying to summon sunshine on a gloomy day, try fruit gel nails.

5. Stripe Gel Nails

Stripes are back and not just in fashion. From vertical pinstripes, multicoloured diagonal lines or asymmetric patterns, stripe gel nails add an edgy, graphic touch to your manicure.

You can keep it minimalist with two-tone shades or go full rainbow for a bold statement.

6. Glitter Gel Nails

Who doesn’t love a bit of sparkle? Glitter gel nails are the nail design for parties, birthdays, or simply when you want to channel your inner disco ball.

The best part is that they don’t fall out like regular glitter polish. You can do full glitter or ombré glitter tips.

7. French Matte Gel Nails

A modern take on the French manicure. Instead of the usual gloss, this one’s finished with a matte topcoat that gives your nails a velvety, smooth texture.

Matte nails are low-key cool and look beautiful in neutral shades like taupe, grey or navy.

8. Marble Gel Nails

It’s art, but make it wearable. Marble gel nails mimic the look of swirling stone or cloudy skies, and no two nails ever look the same.

You can choose soft pastel marble for a dreamy look or go with black, white and gold for something more dramatic.

9. Ombre Gel Nails

Fade into fabulousness with ombré nails that blend two or more colours seamlessly. Popular combos include nude to white, pink to purple, or blue to teal.

Ombré looks especially elevated with a glossy gel finish and is universally flattering.

10. Aura Gel Nails

This Y2K-inspired design uses soft circles of colour that look like energy fields radiating from your nail bed.

Usually done with airbrushing, but with gel polish and a sponge, you can recreate the effect too.

Want to Try It at Home? These Gel Nail Kits Have You Covered

Doing your gel manicure at home might feel a bit intimidating at first, but trust us, it’s doable once you’ve got the right tools in your corner. With an at-home gel nail kit, they bundle everything you need for a decent nail design.

Not only are they a more budget-friendly option than regular salon visits, but they’re also convenient. You can do your nails whenever the mood strikes.

1. Jodsone Gel Nail Polish Kit with UV Light

If you’re the kind of person who likes options, this kit is for you. It comes with: 55 bottles of coloured gel polish.

Two base coats, two glossy top coats, and one matte top coat.

Smart UV nail lamp with automatic sensor and 3 curing modes.

30 LED lights to cure nails evenly from every angle.

Tools galore for filing, shaping and prepping. This kit gives professional-grade results, thanks to its natural-resin formula and high colour payoff. The colours may appear slightly different under certain lights or screens, but that’s normal. For the best finish, follow the instructions. Price: $28.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. ARHANORY 12-Piece Gel Nail Art Kit