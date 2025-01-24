Top 10 Places to Buy Valentine’s Flowers in Lagos

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and you know what that means—love is in the air, and flowers are on many minds. Whether you’re a hopeless romantic or someone trying to impress a crush, nothing says "I’m thinking about you" quite like a stunning bouquet.

Before you rush out to buy your bouquet, let me share some personal wisdom: Know your partner’s taste: Not everyone loves roses. Some might prefer lilies, orchids, or even a mix of wildflowers. Take a moment to think about what they’d love.

Add a handwritten note: It’s the little things that count. Even the most gorgeous bouquet can feel generic without a personal touch.

Order early: Lagos traffic is no joke, especially on Valentine’s Day. Save yourself the stress and plan ahead.

Consider delivery: If you can’t hand-deliver the flowers yourself, make sure the shop offers a reliable delivery service. There’s something magical about receiving flowers at work or home.

But where can you find the perfect flowers in a city like Lagos?

1. The Flower Shop Lagos

This one is a classic. Located in Ikoyi, The Flower Shop Lagos is where elegance meets variety. They have everything from roses and lilies to more exotic flowers that will leave your loved one speechless. The shop is a bit on the pricier side, but trust me, the quality is worth every naira. They also offer online ordering for convenience. Pro tip: Call ahead to place your order and avoid last-minute disappointment.

The Flower Shop Lagos is more than just a place for flowers, it also seamlessly blends a cosy cafe under one roof. The space is tranquil and serene, so you can have a cup of coffee and sweet treats as you make your floral orders. Location: 274a Akin Adesola, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Contact: 0815 991 6666, The Flower Shop Lagos

2. Regal Flowers

Oh, Regal Flowers! They’re like the royalty of the Lagos flower scene. They’ve got premium fresh flowers sourced from around the world, and their packaging is just chef’s kiss. If you’re aiming to impress, this is the place to splurge. They also offer online ordering and same day delivery.

The entry bouquet with 5 roses costs ₦49,500, while the Xsmall bouquet with 10 roses is priced at ₦99,000. The small bouquet, containing 15 roses, is ₦148,500, and the medium bouquet with 20 roses costs ₦198,000. The standard bouquet, featuring 25 roses, is ₦247,500, while the standard plus bouquet with 30 roses is ₦297,000. For those seeking something more lavish, the standard premium bouquet with 40 roses is available at ₦396,000.

Location: 81b Lafiaji Way, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Contact: 0701 000 6665 & 0701 000 6664, Regal Flowers

3. Aralia by Nature

Aralia by Nature is where creativity meets greenery. After over 10 years of service, they’ve come to be known for their exotic arrangements and high-end services. It’s not just about flowers here; it’s about creating memories. They’re a bit on the upscale side, but hey, love is priceless, right? Online orders and delivery are also available.

Their services also include plant nurseries, bridal bouquets, and outdoor & indoor garden consultations. Aquarium maintenance and paving stones services are also available. Location: 1 MacPherson Avenue, off Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Contact: 0809 771 1360 & 0706 818 4232, Aralia by Nature

4. Hemafield Flowers

At Hemafield Flowers shop, they have a bloom for every occasion. They offer same-day delivery and a curated selection of unique gifts to complement their bouquets, from hand-crafted vases to gourmet chocolates.

What makes Hemafield stand out is its ability to customize bouquets based on your specific needs, making each delivery feel personal and thoughtful. Location: 16 Maitama Sule St, off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Contact: 0803 303 0982, Hemafield Flowers.

5. Floral Hub

Need flowers at midnight? They’ve got you. Located in Lagos and Abuja, Floral Hub operates 24/7 and delivers flowers right to your doorstep the same day you place your order. Whether it's a last-minute gesture or a well-planned surprise, you can trust Floral Hub to deliver something stunning.

They have an extensive range of flowers: from flowers to say hi, thank you, sorry etc, to anniversary flowers and even condolence flowers. Enjoy free delivery from February 13th to 15th to selected areas in Lagos and Abuja for orders above ₦250,000. Place your order now and show your loved one how much they mean to you! Location: 15 Ikeja Way, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Contact: 0907 777 7994, Floral Hub.

6. Lovebug Florist

Lovebug Florist isn’t just about selling flowers—it’s about spreading love. They have been saving relationships since forever (okay, maybe not forever, but you get the idea). From classic roses to delicate lilies, every bouquet feels like a love letter in bloom.

Their designs are thoughtful and sweet, and they cater to every kind of romantic gesture, from anniversaries to Valentine's Day. If you want to show someone how much they mean to you, this is the shop to visit. Location: Cinnamon Gardens, 15 Victoria Arobieke Street, off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Contact: 09037606989, LoveBug Florist.

7. Grandiose Flowers

Just like their name states, Grandiose Flowers is all about luxury and grandeur. They specialize in large, spectacular floral displays for weddings and major events, making them a popular choice for those looking to make a statement.

Grandiose Flowers understands the importance of making your special moment unforgettable, and their work speaks for itself. Their VIP and presidential bouquets are particularly popular for special occasions like Valentine’s Day. Location: 3D Bluebell street, Tulip Haven Estate 1, Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos.

Contact: 0802 739 7494 & 0707 567 3485, Grandiose Flowers

8. Fresh Flowers by Olive

If you’re looking for something more bespoke, Flowers by Mara is your go-to. They specialize in customized floral arrangements, so you can add that personal touch.

The Classic Red Rose Bouquet (₦85,000) is a timeless way to express your deepest apologies and mend a broken heart. Featuring vibrant red roses adorned with delicate greenery accents and elegantly wrapped in white lace, this bouquet symbolizes eternal love and forgiveness.

Plus, their attention to detail is unmatched. With same-day delivery, their service is reliable, and they take the time to make sure your order is just right. Location: 3 Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Contact: 0802 898 4951, Fresh Flowers by Olive

9. Prestige Flower Shop

Prestige Flower Shop is for those who appreciate the finer details. They’re known for their modern designs that are as Instagram-worthy as they are thoughtful. They also offer same-day delivery and have an easy-to-use online platform.

The store offers a variety of stunning floral arrangements to suit every occasion and sentiment. Options include the 3 Times The Love Bouquet with 5 mixed roses for ₦33,500, the Vibrant Selection Bouquet featuring 5 mixed roses at ₦42,500, and the 5 Whispers of Love Bouquet, an elegant arrangement of 5 roses also priced at ₦42,500.

For a grander gesture, the Avalanche Roses range from ₦32,000 to ₦299,000, while the Be Mine Red Roses are available from ₦48,000 to ₦499,500, offering timeless expressions of love in various sizes.

They have bouquet options from their Ice Breaker (30,000 naira) to their Avalanche box of roses and chrysanthemums (that can go as high as 2.9 million naira for the 50cm First Class). Other than flowers, this shop also has cakes, balloons, and wines for purchase. Location: 117 Lagos street, Adekunle, Yaba-Oyingbo, Lagos.

Contact: 0812 212 3576, Prestige Flower Shop

10. RF Gardens

When you think flowers, think RF Gardens. They aren’t limited to just bouquets, they also offer landscaping services, retail plants and event decorations. This makes them a one stop spot for everything flowers. Gardening essentials are also available here. Location: 8 Bayo Kuku Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Contact: 0909 140 8255, RF Gardens