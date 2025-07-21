How to Plan a Nigerian Wedding on a Budget

Planning a wedding in Nigeria comes with its special kind of pressure. Whether it’s meeting traditional expectations, throwing a “talk-of-the-town” event, or just feeding 500 guests you barely know, it’s easy to go over budget before you even realise it. For many couples, weddings become less about themselves and more about everyone else. Before you know it, you're spending millions on aso ebi, décor, three types of soup, and a wedding cake that costs more than your monthly rent.

But here’s the truth: a beautiful wedding doesn't have to be expensive. It just needs to be well planned. That’s where a budget checklist comes in, not just to help you track costs, but to help you prioritise what matters most.

Why Budgeting Matters (Especially in Nigeria)

Picture this: Bolanle and Jide just had the wedding of the year. Aso ebi colours trended on Instagram. Their bridal train looked like they walked straight off a Pinterest board. Fireworks. Drone shots. Two wedding cakes. Three outfit changes. But one week after the wedding, reality set in; they were broke. Their rent was due. Honeymoon plans? Cancelled. Bolanle had to borrow from her best friend just to settle some outstanding vendor payments. And instead of basking in newlywed bliss, the couple spent their first few months arguing about money and paying off wedding debts.

That’s the part nobody talks about: the events that follow the big day celebrations. Budgeting is not about being stingy or “not enjoying your day.” It’s about understanding that your real life starts after the wedding, when it’s just you, your spouse, and the responsibilities ahead. Honeymoon, rent, feeding, savings, and emergencies. Without a clear budget, even a well-funded wedding can derail your peace. But with smart planning, you can walk into marriage free from regret, focused on each other instead of calculating debts. Because honestly, it’s better to have a quiet, meaningful wedding and a peaceful honeymoon than a loud wedding and loud regrets.

The Regular Nigerian Wedding Budget Checklist

Here’s a simple guide to help you allocate your budget wisely. You can tweak the percentages based on your priorities, but this serves as a realistic template.

Top Tips: Start early, even before your wedding date is locked down.

Don’t rely on verbal agreements with vendors — sign contracts.

Streamline your guest list — more people = more money.

Spending Smart, Not Just Less

While it's tempting to cut costs at every corner, budgeting isn’t just about finding the cheapest option; it’s about making wise, meaningful choices. For example, do you need a 3-tier real cake when a beautiful dummy with one edible tier will do? Can your bridal train wear a colour code instead of identical outfits? That’s where expert advice helps, not to shame your dreams, but to help you make them more realistic. After helping numerous couples plan weddings both locally and internationally, Emmanuella Onyekwere is familiar with the financial pitfalls and emotional pressures that accompany wedding planning.

In her new book, Dream Wedding With Ease: A Guide to Planning A Stress Free Wedding, she offers a refreshing, honest perspective on planning a memorable day within your means. She doesn’t tell you to “cut down”, she shows you how to make smart trade-offs, embrace simpler alternatives, and focus on what matters: your love story, not public opinion.

Here are some snippets: 12 Months Before : Set your budget, draft your guest list, pick a tentative date, and book your venue.

9–6 Months Before : Book core vendors (photographer, caterer, decorator). Shop for wedding attire.

3 Months Before : Send out invites, plan honeymoon, finalise menu and logistics.

1 Month Before : Fit dresses/suits, confirm bookings, get your marriage licence.

1 Week Before: Pack emergency kit, confirm with vendors, rehearse vows.

Smart Money-Saving Tips from Emmanuella:

Digital invites over printed cards, classy and cost-effective.

Dummy cake + small real portion for cutting = Instagram-worthy and budget-friendly.

Bridal train on a budget : Colour-code instead of full uniform outfits.

Rented or reworked wedding dresses that still feel special.

Packed food/chops instead of full plated meals for 300+ guests. She also recommends allocating part of your budget for emergencies, from extra flasks on the day to last-minute vendor hiccups. One of her stories in the book includes a bride who had to change tableware the morning of her wedding. That’s why your “miscellaneous” line should never be empty. Price: ₦12,000 Where to Buy: Shop Selar