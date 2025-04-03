How to Pick the Right Jewelry for Your Skin Tone

“Your chain is nice o, it looks good on you,” I remember getting this comment at a friend’s party. It was not the comment on the chain that stayed with me (it was a silver chain); I was told it looked good on me.

Over the years, my experiences have led me to believe that the choice between gold and silver isn’t always based on the latest trends. Instead, it is about how it caters to your skin tone, your skin’s undertone, to be exact.

What is Your Skin Tone and Undertone?

Skin tone is the colour/complexion of our skin’s surface. Think of it as the overall shade you have. On the other hand, your undertone is the subtle hue that lies underneath your skin tone. This undertone isn’t always easy to detect, but it is a significant determinant in this choice. For undertones, there are three categories everyone generally falls under—cool, warm and neutral. Warm Undertones: People with warm undertones have a golden, yellow or peachy glow.

Cool Undertones: This category includes skin hues ranging from pink to red and blue. If your skin has a rosy or bluish tint, then it has a cool undertone.

Neutral Undertones: For some, their undertone is not easy to detect due to its mix of cool and warm undertones. That’s the category I fall under. Lucky enough to flirt with both gold and silver? Yes, please.

How To Determine Your Undertone

Vein Test: Veins are one of the surest and easiest methods to determine skin undertone through a simple inspection. If your veins (on your wrists) look greenish, then your undertone is most probably warm. Your skin undertones should be cool, whether they’re blue or purple. But, on the chance that you can’t tell, then you’re most probably neutral. Jewellery Test: Another way to determine this is by using the jewellery choices. The one that appears to work best for your skin should determine your skin undertone—gold for warm, silver for cool, or neutral for both. White Fabric Test: Find natural light and place a white piece of cloth or paper beside it. If your skin appears warm, then your skin’s undertone is warm. If it appears warm, then your skin’s undertone is warm.

Gold Jewelry

Gold works best with warm undertones, so if your skin glows peachy or golden, then it is for you. In Nigeria, most people, especially women, favour this type of jewellery. It is normal to see women with big gold earrings or stacks of gold rings on their hands (not counting the wedding bands, which are also mostly gold).

The versatility of gold makes it very appealing. A wedding? Naming ceremony? To church? Or to the many cultural festivals we celebrate? The perfect accessory match is a gold necklace with your Aso Ebi or Ankara. But gold isn’t just for big events. A simple gold piece can turn a basic outfit into something chic, even on a regular day.

Silver Jewelry

Silver jewellery has an effortlessly cool, modern vibe. It’s sleek, a little edgy, and always feels right, in my opinion. Honestly, this is where my heart lies. Sure, I flirt with gold now and then. But I always find myself running back to silver, with no explanation. Silver works best with cool undertones. If your skin is rosy or bluish, then silver is for you. So, when you next attend that cool rooftop party or a night rave, silver should be your accessory.

Neutral Tones: The Best of Both Worlds

If you’re blessed with neutral undertones like me, congratulations—you’ve hit the jewellery jackpot. Think of your skin as a blank canvas; gold and silver are yours to dabble with as you please.

With neutral tones, you also have the option of mixing. Yes, you are not stuck to using only one type of jewellery at a time. For example, you can layer a gold bracelet with silver rings or a gold necklace with silver earrings.

If you are unsure, you can take the mixing lightly at first. Over time, with confidence, you can start mixing as the inspiration comes. Mixing can also take place with texture. So you can try out matte silver with shiny gold.

