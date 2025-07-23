I’ve always admired people with long nails, staring longingly at someone’s perfect almond-shaped nails and thinking, “Why don’t mine grow like that?” especially my colleague Gift , and I wonder how they achieve them. Growing out my nails has always been a struggle. I sometimes taste a little success, only to be disappointed as they snap the second they grow a centimetre past my fingertips. They peel, chip, or just refuse to cooperate, no matter how much I baby them.

In an article on habits that ruin your hands , I mentioned that frequent hand-washing can make your hands feel and look older. The same applies to your fingernails. Hard water, detergents, and sanitisers strip away natural oils, leaving nails dry, brittle, and prone to breakage, as well as over-filing or peeling cuticles.

While some find it easy to grow long and strong nails with minimal effort, many of us struggle to achieve the same. The truth is, healthy, gorgeous nails aren’t just about genetics. With the right care, consistency, and a few tips I’m about to share with you, you too can do it, even if you sometimes snack on your nails. Read Also: 5 Things You Didn’t Know Were Ruining Your Hands

1. Moisturise Your Nails With Hand Creams

Just the way you slather moisturisers on your body, your nails also deserve that type of care. Moisturising your nails at least twice a day is the easiest way to make your nails stronger and healthier.

With the consistent use of hand cream like Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream, your skin, nails, and cuticles are well-hydrated and nourished, helping to prevent infection and promote strong nail growth. This hand cream is perfect for sensitive skin, as it doesn't contain artificial fragrance. Price: ₦5,800. Where to Buy: Shop Allure Beauty Store .

2. Use Cuticle Oils Instead of Nail Hardener

In a random conversation with my friend, who also happens to be a nail tech , he mentioned how important it is to care for your cuticles. They protect the nails and the flesh around them (nail bed) from bad bacteria, prevent infections and help grow out nails in the healthiest way.

Aside from resisting the urge to cut them every time, especially during nail fixes, one of the ways to care for your nails and cuticles is by replacing nail hardeners with cuticle oils. Nail hardness strengthens the nails but also makes them brittle and prone to breaking or peeling, while cuticle oils moisturise nails and cuticles, which promotes healthy nail growth.

To pamper your nails better, learn how to treat and prevent dry hands and cuticles with the best cuticle drop, like Nail HQ Essentials Cuticle Oil. It uses vitamin E and sweet almond oil to soften cuticles, prevent cracking, and support healthier nail growth. Price: ₦6,900.57. Where to Buy: Shop Care to Beauty .

3. Feed Your Nails

Strong nails start from within. This is not medical advice and should not be regarded as one, but popular supplements like powdered collagen and biotin are some surefire ways to get strong nails.

You can also eat meals rich in the aforementioned proteins, plus zinc, iron, and vitamins C and E. Drink enough water as well. By eating foods that aid healthy nail growth, like Eggs, beans, leafy greens, nuts and seeds, fish, and meat, your nails won't just grow longer but also stronger.

4. Use Soft Nail Files

The traditional, rough nail files (emery boards) can damage natural nails. Consistent use can cause nails to split, crack, peel, become thin and separate into layers. Instead, use glass files. They’re a good option for natural nails, as they’re gentler, create a smoother, more polished finish and are less likely to cause damage.

Brushworks Crystal Glass File is a durable, reusable and washable glass file that outlasts disposable emery boards without wearing down and damaging the nail. Price: ₦5,523.35. Where to Buy: Price: Care to Beauty

5. Avoid Harsh Nail Polishes and Nail Removers that Contain Acetone

The regular type of nail polish removers you’d find in many beauty shops are the ones in white plastic bottles. They dry out your nails and skin, causing them to peel or split. The best alternative for this is Nail HQ Acetone-Free Nail Polish Remover Pot. It strengthens the nails with Vitamin E and panthenol and is portable enough to carry around.

There’s a unique way to use this polish remover. Rather than the usual way of using cotton wool, the pot contains a remover soaked in a sponge, so you just dip your finger into the sponge, twist and remove. Where to Buy: ₦4,740.51. Shop Care to Beauty .

In all, a consistent routine is the backbone of nail care. By dedicating just a few minutes each day and week, you'll see major improvements. When washing your hands, gently scrub under and around your nails with a soft brush and mild soap. Always pat your nails completely dry, as damp nails are more prone to cracking.